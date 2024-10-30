He Needed Another Team To Assist On A Job, But When They Refused To Help He Made A Lot Of Extra Work For Them

Being treated like a parasite at work is not fun at all.

It makes everything nerve-wracking and you don’t get the support you need to do your job optimally.

That’s what was happening in this story, until this worker set this clever scheme in motion.

Check out what he did.

Oh, it’s not your job? It is now. I joined the US Army communications or “commo” for short and was put in charge of the Battalion Commo Shop. On Mondays we made sure that tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles (BFV), or anything else with a motor works the way it should.

I ran my shop using the same approach my dad taught me, which was “figure it out” and don’t come to me with a problem unless you have a solution.

But it wasn’t that simple.

That morning a soldier told me that the BFV that was giving him problems, so, I went to the mechanics to get their help to fix it. The motor chief told me to f-off and said it’s the commo shop’s job to fix it, not theirs. So I taught him a lesson that neither he nor anyone else in his shop would forget. For the next few hours I dismantled every single bolt I could find and put them into coffee cans. Then I took the BFV apart. A cable just needed to be replaced. So I did that, tidied up and told the owner the commo issue was fixed, but needed a mechanic to take a look.

Then some lessons were learned.

He started screaming and demanding I put the vehicle back the way I found it.

I told him it was a mechanical issue now and it wasn’t my job. I didn’t know what needed to be removed, so I removed everything. That vehicle remained on the weekly report for the next 3 weeks while they figured out what bolts went where. After that incident I was never told “It’s not my job” ever again and the mechanics were more than willing to help me fix any issues that came up. By the time I left the unit we ended up starting to cross-train each other’s team members so we could fix things faster as they came up.

Here is what folks are saying.

What kind of medal? I love to see peer support here!

I don’t understand the hierarchy and how it gives some people more slack than others.

What an incentive to comply!

That’s exactly what I was thinking!

This is diabolical. I like it.

I wish things worked this way out of the military!

A person can dream, right?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.