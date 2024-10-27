He Told His Friend’s Family That His Parents Punished Him For Bad Grades And Hyperactive Behavior, And Now His Parents Are Mad That He Shared Family Business

In today’s story, a boy with ADHD shares how his parents mistreated him during his childhood for behavior he couldn’t control.

AITA for embarrassing my family by talking about the things they said to me? I’m (16m) the baby of the family and I also have ADHD. Pretty bad ADHD too. Didn’t get diagnosed until I was 11 though because my parents don’t like diagnosis like that. They don’t really believe in them. They also believe you just need to punish the inattentive hyperactive behavior out of kids like me. My siblings are 3-9 years older than me. None of them have any mental or behavioral health issues. They’re like our parents for not being understanding too. When I was younger I was in hell. I couldn’t be still. I couldn’t focus on anything. I could not keep track of time or things at all. No matter how hard I tried I was always failing or making people mad. And my family were the worst of all.

When I was 5 I got left behind at home while my parents went to the Christmas Fair. They didn’t realize for an hour and came back. I’d moved around so much instead of going to the car because I was struggling to stay still or focused on the task. I was grounded for a week and had everything taken off of me. I ended up tearing up my room and got punished for a month with nothing and in that time I ended up so jittery and struggling. My parents just yelled at me, and my siblings mocked me and yelled too for being weird.

Every time I got a report card my parents would bring my siblings for ramen (my favorite food) and make me watch everyone but me get some as a punishment for my bad grades. One time I was running around the yard like crazy because I was so hyper. I was maybe 7. Two of my sisters called me a r-word slur and told me to die instead of making their friends see that. The r word was used a lot toward me by my siblings. My parents and siblings always said I’d never amount to anything and I was destined for prison or homelessness. My parents told me I couldn’t even get good grades in kindergarten.

My parents ignored many requests from the school to look into why I struggled. It took until this amazing teacher when I was 11, who annoyed my parents so much they gave in and got me evaluated. ADHD diagnosis happened immediately. I was one of the worst cases. They said no to meds. Had to talk to a hospital social worker and changed their minds. The initial meds process was rough and they were mean to me even then. Saying meds couldn’t even fix me. I still talk to that teacher! She’s amazing. My favorite teacher in the world. Love her!

I’ve been back to in person school for two years and my grades have improved a lot because of a program my school runs. I’m now getting Bs and Cs instead of D- and Fs. My best friends family took me out to celebrate, and during that we talked about my family ,and I told them everything. None of them expected it to be that bad. Maybe a little unsupportive but not to that level. They shamed my parents for it afterward, and my parents were furious that I talked about it. They said I went out of my way to embarrass the whole family. AITA?

His parents’ reaction probably shows that they know what they did was wrong.

