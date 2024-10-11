October 11, 2024 at 10:50 am

He Wanted To Say Goodbye To The Woman That Raised Him, But The Rest Of The Family Kept Him Away Because Of A Grudge

by Melissa Triebwasser

Family ties run deep… until they don’t.

In this story from Reddit, an estranged son/grandson/nephew gets cast aside by the remaining family members in a very disappointing way for the author.

Check out the details below!

AITA? Refused One Last Goodbye

My grandmother raised me when I was a toddler. We were always tight.

Besides my mother, she was the only one who ever showed she appreciated me as a boy, and later on — a man.

Though his grandmother was there in his time of need, the rest of the family wasn’t quite as warm and welcoming.

My relationship with her other daughters/my aunts was never great but worse since they threw me out of their house a few months after my mother died because I snuck my gf in to the basement apartment of their house where I lived.

They’re super religious church women.

And they would hold this against him for years to come.

Many years later, one of my aunts tells me all of a sudden she’s not doing too well and that she might not make it.

I tell them I’m renting a car to visit her (she’s out of state) since it’ll be my last chance to say goodbye.

He wants to have a chance to say goodbye and make his peace. But it isn’t quite that simple.

They tell me “We don’t want you to come.”

When I ask why, they give me some BS excuse about it being a bad time for visitors.

I plead; they refuse.

“You’re not welcome” they say.

He would miss his opportunity to say goodbye.

She dies the next day. They hold a funeral a few days later.

They send me messages saying they expect me to come out to “support the family in their grief.”

And now they expect him to be there?

I say **** that, since I’m not welcome, you won’t be seeing me ever again. Have a nice life.

AITA???

So much for a tight-knit family.

Let’s see what the comments have to say about this one.

Top comment says forget the family, but maybe show up for the will.

Lose their numbers, says this commenter.

They made their opinions clear, it’s time to move on.

Another commenter says the author has every right to be mad.

It was a cruel way to handle someone in their time of need.

Lastly, this commenter thinks they’ll never change, so there’s no point in continuing to try.

Sounds like these aunts are really small.

I hope he doesn’t let it keep him up at night.

