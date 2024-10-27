He Was Trying To Enjoy Dinner With His Wife At A Restaurant, But Then A Young Woman At The Next Table Started Vaping

It’s too bad when an otherwise nice experience is ruined by a rude customer.

In today’s story, a husband and wife go out to eat at a fast food restaurant, but a nearby patron decides that vaping indoors is more important than being polite.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for asking this person to stop vaping in a restaurant? Last evening, my wife and I went to a local fast food tex mex restaurant. There is seating inside, and then there is a portion of the building that was added, has solid walls, but they open the windows and call it a “porch” (but it’s not really a porch, just a section that opens up the windows). The whole area seats about 30 people. There was only 1 of the 4 windows open. The windows are all about 2 feet tall and 4 feet wide.

A lady at another table started vaping.

We began eating, and it was a bit crowded because it was a nice evening. There were two ladies sitting next to us and were there before we sat down. After they were done, they proceeded to get up, and went to go get a carry out container for the rest of their food. One of the ladies came back, and started to package up their food, and the other lady apparently went to the restroom. While waiting on the one that was gone longer, the other lady began to vape, and exhale all over me and my wife. She never looked up, was looking down at her phone, but when she exhaled it all went over our table, and us.

OP eventually asked the woman to move.

The first time she did it, I was shocked more than anything. I did a double take, to make sure what was happening was actually happening. Then she did it a second time, and I looked over at her again, thinking about saying something, but decided against it, thinking surely she was about to leave. Then she did it a third time – and I looked over at her – and said “Excuse me, would you mind not vaping right here? We’re trying to enjoy our dinner.”

The woman argued with OP and his wife.

She looked up at me – and told me “Why don’t you mind your own business? We’re outside, and it’s only water vapor. I’m allowed to vape when i’m outside.” I responded, very kindly, that we were not outside, and my wife chirped in and said the same thing. When I responded with that, she started to yell at me, telling me I was incredibly rude, that she could do whatever she wanted, and that I had no right to say anything to her.

OP emphasizes that he really did try to be nice.

Not wanting to escalate the situation any at all, I looked away, got up to go get a refill on my drink, and when I came back, my wife had gathered our stuff and was walking out. I was fuming mad, not because of what the young lady said to me, but just the sense of “I’m going to do whatever I want and there’s not a thing you can do to stop me.” When I say I asked her kindly, I literally was extremely kind, did not raise my voice, actively made sure I was not sounding condescending, and since there was an exit door literally right behind her, was hoping she’d just step out. Instead – I was told I was rude, and to mind my own business.

OP wonders who was wrong.

The kicker – the other young lady she was with came back from the restroom wearing a covid mask. Am I in the wrong here? Should I have just let her continue to vape?

The young lady sounds like she was being very inconsiderate. It would’ve been easy for her to move outside.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks the vaper was “rude.”

Another reader would’ve told an employee.

Here’s another vote for telling an employee.

This person wouldn’t make it an employee’s problem.

Here’s a similar situation with a different ending.

Telling an employee probably would’ve been the best move.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.