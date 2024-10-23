Her Husband Thought He Could Take The Kids In A Divorce, But He Learned The Hard Way That She Plays Hardball With Plenty Of Receipts

Marriage can be hard, but a divorce can sometimes be even more difficult.

Too many people lose sight of what’s important in the interest of hurting their former spouse, and if there are kids involved, they’re almost always the one to suffer.

This mom and nurse wasn’t about to lose custody, so she pulled out all the stops.

Check out the details below.

How to divorce like a boss For some backstory, my mom was a PA in neurosurgery and he was an anesthesiologist in his residence, so drugs were a HUGE no-no. Anyway, he choked her out because she was pretty much done with his attitude.

That sounds painful.

She had severe tendinitis in her wrists/hands and feet and she was barely able to walk and eat, and he wouldn’t help out around the house. They lived on 2 acres in the countryside with 6 chickens, 3 dogs, a pot bellied pig, and 4 ducks. She managed the entire place and 3 kids all by herself and he wouldn’t lift a finger. He would just come home from clinical rotations and smoke pot, do LSD’s, shrooms, or whatever he could get his hands on.

What a loser.

Soon his antics became so heavy and frequent that it actually began to affect the animals (mostly the smoke from cigarettes or pot). The animals would get high and do stupid stuff that would get them really sick, and so my mom confronted him about it. Their somewhat civilized ‘raised voice’ arguments turned into full blown screaming matches that resulted in busted open window and doors when my mom found out he was smoking pot in excess around me. The problem with that is that I have INSANELY low blood pressure, like to the point where if you smoke pot near me, I will start to pass out (since it lowers overall B/P). He would smoke it on the front porch with the window open while I was playing video games inside, and he smoked to the point where I would faint while playing. My brother told me this, and he knew it was that because I would be playing dark souls or some other game and I would just flat out pass out and hit my head on the table in front of me.

Wow, mom doesn’t seem any better than stepdad.

This would be a nightly occurrence and my mom didn’t see it as a problem until I was passed out for 12 hours, which is when my brother told her. I ended up leaving (this will be important later) to live with my grandma because fainting instead of actually falling asleep was really painful and the screaming matches between my mom and stepdad only got worse. Fast forward a few months, when my mom came down for Christmas, and I kid you not, she looked like someone from Auschwitz. She shaved her head before she came (but some hair grew back), she looked really pale, and she was thin to the point of fitting in my clothes (I’m really short and petite; 5’ 3’’ and pretty muscle-y, compared to my mother being 5’ 11 and ripped from the heavy lifting around the home). Her carpal tunnel and tendinitis had gotten better, so she could eat, walk and do stuff, but it clearly hurt. On New Years, I ended up pouring her a shot of vodka (she usually had one right when the ball dropped), but this time she immediately swigged it down and took me into the bathroom where she just unloaded.

Both of these people are terrible parents, and terrible people.

She told me that his antics only got worse and worse and he ended up snapping at the kids really bad, bringing his friends over and almost lighting the barn on fire WITH THE PIG INSIDE, he sold her chickens while he was high (we loved those chickens), and that he’d spend most of his paychecks on drugs. Eventually she rambled on saying that she was just tired of being treated like a slave, tired of fighting, and she just wanted to go back to the way things were while he was in med school. I told her straight up to get a divorce if she wasn’t happy, and to move back to the country roads of WV, but she told me that the kids should have their dad and they didn’t want them to end up like me: emotionally scarred from custody transfers and separation. My dad was a convicted rapist—we don’t know if he actually did that to someone—who had a meth lab in his basement, was basically a prostitute, would physically and emotionally abuse me, would suck my mom’s money dry for drugs, and had 7 diseases all starting with the letter ‘H’. Don’t worry I’m clean. My mom knew that my dad was beyond saving, but she truly cared about my stepdad and wanted to rebuild their relationship.

She should have called the cops immediately.

Fast forward a few weeks and my mom found out that my stepdad was stealing pain medication, local anesthesia, and NARCOTICS from the hospital and getting high off them. She threatened to report him to his residency program and he began choking her until he broke her hyoid bone. My brother saw this entire thing go down and he called 9-1-1 and my mom was still alive because it was only a stress fracture, and not a green-stick fracture that would’ve wrapped around the rest of her throat. Immediately after surgery, she filed a restraining order and left to the previous house they still owned. Soon each of them found a lawyer, and my stepdad (with some help from his wealthy family) was planning on taking my two younger siblings from my mom. She found out when she was drunk and scrolling through his phone and that was the last straw before she filed for divorce. Because of his wealthy and pathological lying family, the case looked like my mother’s loss. They denied all of her claims, saying that my mom was crazy and bipolar (she is mentally ill, having anxiety and depression, but she is by no means insane. She was just explosive when angry, mostly because her parents were). They also claimed she didn’t take her meds (not true), and that she was neglectful to her children, which is why I left (also not true. I left because she and my stepdad were constantly fighting to the point where windows and doors were broken down and I couldn’t take it). And they claimed that she was a lazy, jobless slob (also not true. Like I said she was a neurosurgery PA. They earn a 95k salary. She had to quit her job because they were cutting her hours and in the state they moved to, PA’s couldn’t prescribe medication, so basically she could only work in the OR, but they have 12 hour shifts and my mom has 2 kids who need to be taken care of). But what my stepdad neglected to mention was that he DID steal those narcotics from the hospital; in fact he actually DENIED IT. And when he was he was on the phone with the attorney, he accidentally let it slip out that he met with the narcotics police (basically he got busted), and her reaction was “wow…so she wasn’t lying.”

I guess that is good, but mom isn’t great either.

And that basically unfolded into finding the original documents to one’s edited by my stepdad’s family and it became an open and shut case. My mom had full custody, and 60% of the money as well as the antique BMW from the 60’s (she was very adamant about that one) BUT IT DOESNT STOP THERE BOYS! My mom is the kind of person who will put white vinegar in your wine for fun, so she decided to report his RESIDENCY. At first they said that they’d look into it, but they ended up not getting back to her. She ends up talking to an advisor and LO AND BEHOLD, not 1, not 2, but 5 people actually got kicked out for drugs and if another one got kicked out, they’d be forced to shut it down. So then my mom decides to get the divorce and restraining order into the mix, and the whole slew of things that came with it. Since it basically violated the Hippocratic Oath and well—the LAW he wasn’t really that trustworthy of a doctor anymore and they kicked him out in the interest of patients and subsequently shut the ENTIRE program down. On top of that, she made sure that it stayed on his permanent record, completely disabling him from ever reapplying to a new residency program.

Wow, what a terrible and vindictive person.

She then went the extra mile to get the dog to go to the bathroom in his house while he was on vacation in Vegas, charge his credit card to pay the mortgage until she found a new job in neonatology, get the kids to completely ghost him, and she did a B&E (the door was unlocked so idk if it actually was) and took the ps4, Nintendo switch, the Wi-Fi and some furniture. (She also sold his Gucci clothes on E-bay, idk how much she made tho) Later on, about a year later, my mom finds out that the family is trying to file a law suit and get her sued about 50 thousand. They take the claims to court, but then my mom busts out the case from way back then (along with some medical documents pertaining to said case, like her carpal tunnel and tendinitis). She turns up the dial to the maximum amount a doctor (my stepdad’s father was a plastic surgeon) can be sued in that particular state: 200,000 dollars.

How did he have a job, must less the money anymore?

The law suit goes on for about 6 months and then my mom one day hits me up and says that she got 200k in her pocket and she ended up putting that into a bank account and is beginning to help me pay for college and if she has enough, med school. I’ve always loved medicine and this whole thing has never changed my view of it. Personally, I’d like to do college by myself, but I’m am gonna need help in med school because by my second year I’ll be 100k in debt. My mom is now a happy and single lady, still rockin the short hair and is extremely successful. She cut off contact with my stepdad, so I don’t know how he’s doing, and frankly I don’t really care.

Wow, it sounds like just about everyone in the story is pretty terrible.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

The problems of the parents often land on the kids.

The story does seem far-fetched.

Good point, you just have to find the right person.

I wish her all the best.

Yeah, that is just abusive.

It is sad that some people actually live like this.

This whole thing is honestly a nightmare.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.