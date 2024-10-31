Her Coworker Thinks She’s Too Important To Fix The Coffee Machine, So She Changed The Email System To Give Her Something Else To Do

Every office needs a Karen. It’s like companies are mandated to have one.

The person in this story knew what would tick hers off, and took great pleasure in it.

Check out what he did to keep her busy when she made it clear she was too good to handle the coffee.

Gave self-important HR manager something else to fuss about besides the office coffee machine. The HR manager where I currently work is a superficial, controlling, self-important snob who only pretends to give a rat’s **** about employee satisfaction when it makes her look good. She once attempted to introduce me to a new staff member and didn’t know my name.

Her next move takes the cake.

One day the coffee machine wasn’t working and she comes to tell me because she has “better things to do” than to try and fix it herself, expecting me to fix it. I slowly get up, I give it a look, open whatever compartments will open, taking my time, and she’s getting more flustered by the second. I ramble about what could be wrong with it, not really doing anything to fix it or act as if this was an emergency. One day I learned that this woman doesn’t even trust her own staff.

And then it hit her.

So I from then on I sent all HR correspondence to the generic HR email with the reasoning that people often go on leave and it’s important that no HR correspondence ‘gets lost if someone is on leave. I love thinking of this woman squirming when an email comes in or something is left on the table and trying to micromanage her team so they don’t come across anything they shouldn’t. Might as well give her something else to make a fuss about besides the coffee machine.

Here is what folks are saying.

Not sure, but assuming someone should do it for you isn’t cool.

Someone has had some bad experiences…

Sure, let’s make the office mouldy.

Maybe she’s hangry.

That fixes most of my problems.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.