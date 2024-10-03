Her Husband Wants To Pay For His Brother’s Trip To A Family Wedding With Their Joint Account, But She Refuses And Tells Him To Use His Money Instead

It’s nice to help a relative when they are in a bind, but if you’re going to pay for something out of a joint account, the other person needs to approve.

Check out how this made things uncomfortable for this couple who don’t see eye-to-eye on this.

AITA for not agreeing with my husband to fund his brother’s trip from our joint savings? My brother-in-law is asking for money from my husband to fund his travels for a family wedding. My husband was planning to take it from our joint account and not his personal account.

Here is where it gets messy.

I firmly said no and told him that if he wants to help he can get money from his personal account and give what he can afford. I also said that if his BIL cannot afford the trip then he shouldn’t be joining. His wife can go with her family to attend the wedding. My husband is now upset as he said that I said no.

And it doesn’t look like they will get on the same page.

He even mentioned to his brother that I was a bit insensitive as my family side was never in the situation to ask extra money from us. I told him that I do help out with my family side’s expenses in case of emergency, but I never touch our joint account in helping them. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

