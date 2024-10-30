Her Husband Was Replaced As The Godfather Of Their Niece, So She Backed Out From Being A Godmother Too

Would you give up your godparent title and role if you didn’t get what you asked for?

AITA for resigning as godmother?? Prior to the birth of my niece, my brother and his girlfriend asked my husband and I to be her godparents. We were honored and excited! Since the time she was pregnant, we supported their parenting decisions.

We mediated parenting disagreements. We brought two bags of things from the registry to the baby shower I helped plan and hosted. We also stayed at the hospital after her labor, cooked and cleaned for them, bought diapers, etc.

Between the two of us, we babysit their now 2-month-old baby daughter pretty much everyday, despite being in my third trimester now myself. So that they both can go to work, get groceries, do assignments, or even shower and nap, and to avoid putting her in daycare. My husband and I are the only ones who have kept the baby overnight and have cared for her more than any member of either side of the family.

Today, my brother called me out of the blue (while I’m babysitting her) to tell me another sibling of ours is going to be the godfather instead of my husband. This uncle has never babysat, never provided anything, never changed a diaper, and only ever even physically held her 3-5 times max. He’s never even babysat my 7 y/o son for longer than an hour. He has no kids of his own, does not keep a job for longer than 6 months, and doesn’t even do his own laundry.

AITA for feeling like that’s ungrateful and pretty much a slap in the face for all the times my husband has gotten up at 2-4am to feed her, cleaned her bottles, changed diapers, etc? I told him if he’s switching out godfathers, he needs to find a new godmother, too, because I feel like everything we do isn’t appreciated. AITA?

