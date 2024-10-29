Her Mother-In-Law Wanted Her Son To Choose A Birthday Cake Flavor She Liked, And Got Upset When She Supported His Right To Pick What He Liked

When it is your birthday, you should be able to pick out your cake, ice cream, and any other desserts for your party.

AITA I told my MIL that’s all on her? My 5 year old son’s birthday is coming up and he wants a chocolate cake with chocolate icing. It’s his birthday so I said yes. My MIL can be a selfish cow sometimes and my son was telling her how’s he getting chocolate cake and chocolate ice cream. My MIL said she didn’t like that and my son should get something we all like.

My son said “it’s not your birthday so you don’t get a say.” This would be normally disrespectful but recently I said this to my son when went to his friend’s party when my son didn’t like the cake flavor. We had the discussion about how the birthday person gets to choose their cake flavor because it’s their special day. My MIL was shocked and I told her the same thing I told my son “when it’s your birthday you can get whatever flavor of cake you want.”

My MIL called me a witch and my son a spoiled brat. So, I told her “with that attitude you won’t be coming to the party.” My Husband was wtf and tried to talk me into ordering his mom a cake she would enjoy after our son and I was “rude” to her. I said no it isn’t her day and that just teaches our son to act entitled at other people’s parties if we don’t stick to the rules and etiquette that we explain to him and it will just make him confused, entitled, and spoiled. My husband saw the truth in that because our son was excited about his birthday cake for his birthday and now understands that not everything is about him. Other people get to enjoy their special event how they want to. In return my son gets to enjoy his special event and occasions how he wants to.

My MIL doesn’t seem to get that and wants my son to write her a “sorry note” and what he did wrong. My husband and I don’t feel like my son did anything wrong by repeating what his parents told him. My MIL said she’s not coming to the birthday party or getting him a gift without the apology note. I told my MIL that’s all on her. AITA?

