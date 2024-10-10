Her Niece And Nephew Took Away Her Personal Belongings While She Was Sick, So When She Recovered She Made Sure They Don’t Get Much From Her Will

Some people have no conscience for stealing from a sick and elderly person.

People thought she was dying, so her niece and nephew took the opportunity to take away her things and belongings.

The old lady recovered and made sure that they wouldn’t get much from her will.

Greedy grabbers get exactly what they take Sweet older lady in our church was a retired nurse. Never married, no kids.

She had a heart attack, and while she was in the hospital, her niece and nephew thought she was dying. They came and took her stuff. Her apartment was small, but she had some very nice crystal and silver, and some lovely antique furniture.

She survived the heart attack, but came home to an empty house.

When she came home, she had no dishes and almost no furniture. Niece and nephew denied it, but the neighbors had seen them carting everything away. Several years later, she passed away.

In her will, her niece and nephew got almost nothing.

Her most recent will, dated after her heart attack, left one dollar each to her niece and nephew. Everything else went to the church. Her estate was nine million dollars.

It served them right for stealing from a weak and helpless elderly lady.

They don’t deserve a single dollar.

