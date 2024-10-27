Roommates Were Messy And Never Took Her Comfort Into Consideration, So She Finally Gathered Her Courage And Kicked Them Out

It is extremely frustrating when people take advantage of your kindness.

I Was Too Nice For Too Long. Not Anymore. Almost 2 years ago, I (29F at the time) was living with my parents and looking to rent. I had 2 work friends, S (20F) and T (21F), who also needed a place to stay. My parents wanted to invest in property. Boom. A new alliance was born. Neither girl had a rental history and both of them had terrible credit scores; they got to stay here because I vouched for them. My name is on all the utilities and I kept the bill schedule, which is important to remember.

S was a slob. She’d leave heavily-used utensils on the counters, dump beef and cereal in the kitchen sink and leave it, and forget pots of food overnight on the stove. She’d prepare raw meat on the bare countertops as well. Then she had the nerve to complain about bugs, which have basically vanished since she moved out. Her little dog regularly peed and pooped in the house, and S would then clean it up with just a dry paper towel. In her now-empty room, where her bed once was, there were dried up old pee puddles and some poop stains on the baseboards and wall.

Also, some patches around the room that looked like dog vomit that never got properly scrubbed. Disgusting. We had a group of mutual “friends” who would show up on random days and nights, and I was never informed. Even when I started working from home, they’d just throw parties in the living room without any warning. And the next day, there would ALWAYS be used cups/bowls with drinks/food scattered around the house, as well as dirty clothes and trash, particularly candy wrappers, which was not only gross and inconsiderate but also posed a choking hazard for the pets.

They wouldn’t be cleaned up unless I did it. One take-out drink cup sat there for 3 months with some sludge in it. I wrote the date on it just to prove I wasn’t crazy, though I did eventually toss it myself, too. When T was around, she was always either high or catching an attitude. She’s undiagnosed something, and if she’s in a bad mood, it’s everyone’s problem. The group at large made a lot of excuses for her and generally wrote her behavior off behind her back. I don’t really do that.

Circling back to that “friend” group. I’ve let two of them crash here separately, one (K) for about a month and one (B) for just under 3 months. K also brought her cat, and B brought so much stuff that it filled our sunroom. I charged them each roughly $50, once. And to be clear, neither girl would’ve been on the street. They just didn’t want to move home or move into the bf’s apartment as it was, and I took pity, keeping it on the DL since they weren’t on the lease and it would technically break the rules. Anyway, when B, the second one, left, she didn’t take her stuff. It stayed in our shed and sunroom for 6 months despite her having a whole new house about 10 minutes from here and her visiting frequently to party and leave a mess, as she does.

Then my bf, who had been staying over 4+ nights a week for over a year and was also one of our original work friends, decided to move in. My parents cleared it. And since the contracts said we were each renting one room, only my lease and my rent would be affected by this (he’s sharing my room, duh), but each of us would now only pay 1/4 of total utilities instead of 1/3. This was NOT a secret. S and T were happy at first. They already used my bf/their friend to fix their cars for free, kill bugs, etc. Then, 2 months later, the weekend he was cleaning out his old place, S and T sat me down to say they didn’t want him to move in. That it made them too uncomfortable.

At first, I thought he had done something. But they continued, saying they love my bf, they don’t care if he stays over every day, but they just don’t want him on the lease. They said they didn’t want to live with a man because 1. They enjoy peeing with the bathroom door open and 2. Walking around in their underwear. I swear to god, those were the reasons. They also said I didn’t ask them if he could move in, but told them he would, and they were too scared to tell me they didn’t want it to happen until that moment 2 months later. But… then they said that they didn’t have any warning, which is why they were only telling me how they felt in that moment.

I explained I was sorry, but it was too late, so what we could all do to make them more comfortable with this reality? In person, T was miffed, but neither girl had an answer and left me with the impression that they just wouldn’t renew at the end of the year. Then, later, over text, I reached out again for solutions; what WE could do to make THEM happy in the meantime. It blew up in my face. They tried to make it about money, compared his situation to those friends I let crash before, saying K and B paid so my bf needed to pay for ALL the time he’d ever spent at the house.

When I reminded them that those other friends only paid $50 each, S and T backtracked—leading me to believe they had been secretly collecting more money from each girl during the times they stayed with us. In that fight, I told T she “can’t read” and is “off her rocker” lmao. I still stand by both statements. She showed the friend group chat (which hadn’t had me in it for a long time 🤪) the messages but without full context (another friend confirmed). That conversation ended my friendship with T. B and the others kept coming to the house unannounced, but largely ignored me while they were there, and we no longer stayed in touch in any other ways. One tried for a bit, but it was me who stopped interacting due to the other behaviors she enabled (obv this group is messy as hell in more ways than I can fit here).

PETTY REVENGE PART ONE: After the fight and my break from the group at large, S texted me that she and T had decided to let K crash at our house again. Told me (not asked; I assume as payback for what they claim I did with the bf) when she’d arrive and for how long she’d be staying (several weeks). I shot back that the lease says visitors can stay up to 7 consecutive days, and since we aren’t friends anymore, I will not be doing anymore special favors. That they could take it up with the landlords (my parents), but I wasn’t going to cover for any of them ever again.

Suddenly, K was texting me in a panic, the first time she’s reached out since my fight with T. I stood firm, and it actually made me giddy. I couldn’t stop laughing, because they broke me, I guess. So K did not get to use our house as a free landing pad again. And all thanks to her own poor planning. PETTY REVENGE PART TWO: As for B and all the stuff of hers that was now living in our shed, I put a lock on it. Remember, we kept this stuff for free for 6 months.

And when I asked S to ask her to get it (as B made it clear she wanted nothing more to do with me), B messaged me directly with hella attitude. She said it was only “three totes”, so I took a video of all her crap to keep for the future case if it happens, and that she’d have it out by the end of the week. Didn’t happen. But the day after the lock goes up? Suddenly, she needs the code! I set it to “I WIN,” btw. I also copped a hoodie she left here for months, dirty, on my dining room chair, and have been throwing out the dirty socks and underwear (!!!) left around this house ever since that fight.

Idk whose were whose, but I was sick of dealing with them. I also reported B for using this address to this day, which I never gave her permission to do in the first place. I assume she’s kept it for herself and her new baby because she won’t get benefits if the state knows they actually live with the BD, but she can use one of her actual friends’ addresses, then. PETTY REVENGE PART THREE: Soon after all of this, T, S, and K all found a house to rent together. So S and T broke the lease here and gave only 14 days notice (the state and contract required 30).

Then they left the place dirty, holes in the walls, spoiled food in the fridge, and are currently trying to avoid my parents because of the last few months of rent they owe them. Rent they agreed to pay, as recorded over text with my parents and on the lease they signed. I also recorded the state of things before I cleaned/fixed it up again. S left a small dresser. I said I’d send her $20 for it. Never did. Since she lied about paying my bf for fixing her tire that last time, I figure this is somehow only right. And my mom is in the process of getting the legal ducks in a row. Maybe they’ll go to court and have to pay; maybe not, but it’ll follow them forever.

The house they’re in now is through another mean friend. But when they need to rent from a REAL landlord, they’re gonna be messed up, whether it’s a year or 10 from now. I’m not sure the ins and outs, but this isn’t my parents’ first rodeo, so I’m letting them handle it. As for me, I am (shockingly!!) so much happier and less stressed living in this big old house with just my bf and animals. It is cleaner, calmer, doesn’t reek of weed anymore, and turns out, we’ve been able to take over the bills just fine. Since I paid off some debts, it’s been no change to my monthly spending at all!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

That’s right! This user states some harsh facts.

This user would have worked on ultimatums.

This user shares how things were with them and their roommate.

That’s right! This user suggests charging the annoying roommates.

This user shares some bitter facts about the age gap.

That was a lot of drama.

What’s interesting is that it feels like it might not be over.

