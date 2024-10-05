Her Son Invited His Vegan Girlfriend Over For Dinner, So She Offered To Cook An Additional Vegetable. Now He’s Upset Because She’s Not Changing The Whole Menu.

It’s nice to be sensitive to dietary restrictions when you invite someone over for dinner.

That said, if a dinner guest is vegan, does that mean everyone at the table should refrain from eating meat?

That’s the question in today’s story.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to change my dinner plans based on my sons gf? I F(39) have a frugal lifestyle. Most of the food I feed my family is grown on our farm or harvested from the woods. This causes many of our meals to be some sort of game or egg, seasonal vegetables and some cheese.

Her son is bringing his vegan girlfriend over for dinner.

My son Jasper told me yesterday he is bringing his new gf Emily (19) to dinner and that she is vegan and on an alkaline diet. The diet is extremely restrictive and my meal plan which is meticulously planned for dinner was pork chops, potatoes, corn and a salad. After research I asked Jasper if it’s ok if I just made her a side of some alkaline vegetables because the diet is unaffordable for me.

She suggested her son doesn’t bring the girlfriend over for dinner.

When I told Jasper he started getting upset and saying I was not accepting and that I shouldn’t be making any meat out of respect. I told him to not bring her over. He became very upset. AITA?

Just because her son’s girlfriend is vegan, that shouldn’t mean that everyone at the table has to eat like a vegan.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to the story…

This reader thinks her son should buy any special ingredients.

Another reader thinks the girlfriend should bring her own food.

This reader points out food that his could serve that the girlfriend could eat.

This person also suggest letting the son buy ingredients.

Another reader points out what the son did wrong.

This kid needs to get a reality check.

You want your girlfriend to be more comfortable? Cook it yourself! You arms aren’t painted on.

Jeez!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.