Her Stepdaughter’s Mother Doesn’t Have Hygiene Expectations, So This Woman Thinks The Girl Should Be Excluded From A Gala Celebrating Her Father

Hygiene is a very sensitive subject.

It is important for one’s health and it can also affect a person or a family’s reputation.

That said, there’s a right way and a wrong way to deal with it – and sometimes the concern isn’t really hygiene at all.

Check out why this person doesn’t want to be seen at a big event with her stepdaughter, and what happened when she spoke up.

AITA for telling my husband his daughter is embarrassing me? Yesterday I was chilling at home with my MIL. My husband arrived and asked me if I would take his daughter shopping for a dress. My husband had a brief relationship with a woman called Sarah and has a daughter with her, Mary. I met my husband 6 years ago and we got married 4 years ago.

But there are other issues with his previous partner.

Our relationship is amazing and I get along extremely well with my in laws. My MIL treats and introduces me to people as her daughter. This has caused a lot of drama with Sarah because she never received the same treatment from the family, but she is not someone you wish to have in your social circle. Mary and I get along well, but she spends most of her time with her mom and Sarah is teaching her extreme hippy BS. Mary’s mom allows her to not shower for days, wear dirty clothes, not brush her teeth or hair. She could pass as a homeless child. A month from now the entire family will attend a gala where my husband will receive an award.

This is where things get delicate.

It’s an important moment in his career and he asked me if I will go with his daughter to buy a dress for the event. I told him that I prefer not to. I explained that I really feel embarrassed being seen with Mary in public. MIL agreed and mentioned to my husband that it would be best if Mary does not attend this event because she will make us look bad in front of all the people that will be present. I was on my MIL’s side. Husband was sad but he also agreed with us and mentioned he will think about it. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Ignoring it isn’t the solution, but it needs to be done respectfully.

I don’t know why so many people in the comments don’t see the difference.

That’s not okay. The dress code idea is nice.

Definitely turn it into a teachable moment! Keep it positive and judgment-free.

It does sound a bit classist and snobbish, doesn’t it?

I wonder how this will turn out.

Not well for the kid, I would guess.

