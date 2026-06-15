Her Mother-In-Law Is Staying With Them and Demanded Her Own House Key — They Said No

Having guests stay over is one thing, but having guests demand unrestricted key access to your apartment two months into your lease is a different conversation entirely.

A couple who’d recently moved in together got a heads-up that his parents were coming to visit for a few days, though mostly to sleep there while they did their own thing around the city.

The real drama started when the mother-in-law asked for a spare key to avoid being an inconvenience.

The couple explained they didn’t have one to give, but the mother-in-law responded by jumping to dramatic conclustions.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to give my mother-in-law a key to our apartment? My partner (M28) and I (F25) have been living together for a few months now. His parents are coming to “visit us” in a week — they have their own plans in the city with friends, without us, and they are only coming over to sleep at our place. We already had plans that week, so we don’t mind that they don’t want to hang out with us.

But here’s where the drama comes in.

My mother-in-law told us that, so as not to be a bother, we should give her a copy of the keys so they can come and go as they please without disturbing us. The thing is, we only have two sets of keys, so I told her no.

She defends her logic, stating it simply wouldn’t work with their routine.

It’s true that on one of the days his parents are here, my partner and I have plans together — we’re going to a romantic dinner — but for the rest of the time, due to work or separate plans, we won’t always be arriving home at the same time. We have to come and go at different hours, and there’s no guarantee that one of us will always be home to let them in while the other is out, especially since we only have one set of keys to spare if we gave them the other.

But her mother-in-law just won’t let it go.

Since then, she’s been very insistent, saying that they are going to force us to stay up late because we don’t want to give them a key. She’s also said they’ll have to wander the streets until one of us decides it’s time to go home if no one is there to let them in. So, people of Reddit… AITA?

When someone says they don’t want to be a bother and then responds to a “no” with dramatic predictions about being left on the street, the “no” was probably the right call.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s clear this mother-in-law isn’t big on respecting boundaries.

Maybe a hotel would be a better fit for her needs.

This user shares a cautionary tale.

This guest is most definitely pushing her luck here.

Staying at someone’s apartment while doing your own thing around the city is already a pretty good deal. Demanding a spare key on top of it and then warning about being left to wander when the answer is no is pushing the hospitality conversation in a direction it didn’t need to go.

This couple said no because they only have two sets, not because they wanted to punish her in some way.

She can text when she’s heading back for the night like any other guest and someone will sort it out. It’s not a complicated system.

This mother-in-law really needs to work on her manners.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.