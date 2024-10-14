He’s Dog Sitting For Free, So Doesn’t Think He Should Have To Pay For The Remotes They Chewed Up. But Because He Was Warned Not To Leave Them Out, They Want Him To Make Things Right.

Don’t you just hate it when your parents volunteer you for something you didn’t know or want to do?

AITA if I refuse to replace what I indirectly destroyed? My mom’s friend is on a family vacation to San Francisco for two weeks. And my mother volunteered me to watch their house and their two dogs during this time. I am quite annoyed because she did not ask me first if I wanted to do this.

I love these dogs though, so I guess it is okay. Now on to the dilemma. Everything was going fine for the first 5 days, until I was awakened yesterday morning by a phone call from work. There was an emergency at work, and they needed me ASAP.

So, I hurried and took a shower, fed and water the dogs, let them outside for a bit to do their business, then let them back inside. It is way too hot in Texas to leave them outside all day. Off I went to work.

When I came back about 9 hours later, they had totally chewed up and destroyed two of the remote controls. One for the TV DVR and one for their DVD player, because I left them sitting out on the couch. The homeowners specifically told me not to leave the remotes out or they will chew them up. Whoops!

I am taking responsibility for leaving the remotes out, and I plan on apologizing profusely. My mom thinks I should replace the remotes that were destroyed, but I disagree. It would cost about $40 total to replace them. That is not too much, but it is a lot to me.

I don’t think I should have to replace the remotes because, technically, it was their dog that destroyed them. I did not want to house sit in the first place, and they are not even paying me for house sitting for 2 weeks! AITA?

