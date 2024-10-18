His Boss Assumed An Organized Desk Meant An Idle Employee, So This Guy Made Sure His Workspace Was Nice And Messy

Some people thrive in a cluttered and chaotic environment.

It doesn’t look like you have enough to do Got my first career job in a local government, keeping tabs on it’s real estate and the legal documents relating to said real estate. I’m wet behind the ears, my first 40 hour per week career job. This was a time when “multitasking” was a huge buzz word in business and it seemed every single job I applied for required someone with good “multi-tasking skills”. I thought it was bull. I worked best when only working on one task at a time and managing my workload via a daily time allotment schedule. That is, I’d schedule my work in 15 minute lumps when I got in in the morning and work on those tasks. That way, I never missed a deadline, or had a project fall between the cracks. For example, some tasks got slotted 2 hours. Some whole days. Some just 15 minutes.

I loved to keep my desk clean. All tasks that appeared in my physical inbox were sorted and prioritized. The paperwork was then filed, and the task scheduled, for later that day, or later in the week depending on how urgent it was. Consequently, my desk was always empty, save one folder, and a few maps related to the folder. Once one task was done, that folder and it’s maps were filed, a new folder and it’s maps were retrieved.

One afternoon my direct boss walks in, looks at my desk with it’s one folder and two maps, looks at my clean topped filing cabinets, looks at my empty in-box (physical one you actually put paper/folders in). Grunts. Walks out. 20 minutes later, my boss strides back into my office, drops 18 inches of folders and papers onto my inbox. States proudly and firmly, “it doesn’t look like you have enough to do. THIS should keep you busy.” He smiled and strutted back to his cluttered office. It was busy work. 3 weeks of mind numbing, paper work. Nothing outside of my work description, just more like duplicate files, old contracts, unorganized paperwork, and/or outdated maps.

In dealing with the Dump’s aftermath, I learned my lesson. While doing my actual job was important, it was equally important that hard work appear to be happening, so I could do my actual job. I started saving old files, old maps, and old legal documents. I rebound up papers, that normally would have been recycled, into legitimate looking folders. I transformed my office into a duplicate of my boss’ chaotic, file & paper, nightmare. My inbox always had papers and folders in it. Height and number would vary, daily. Never empty. I had folders piled on top of the file cabinets, folders in stacks on the floor. 24 of those white office boxes packed with ‘files’ towering around my work area. I even had a map rack with old maps rolled up in it. My office looked utterly cluttered.

I even took to walking everywhere with a steno pad, a file folder, and sometimes a map under my arm. Didn’t matter where. Getting coffee? Pad and file. Pooping? Pad and file. Pointless meeting? Pad. Two files. Actual necessary and productive meeting. Pad, relevant file, relevant map.

Every morning, right after scheduling my real work, I would shuffle the fake folders and paper around my desk and work area. Move the boxes about every two weeks. But in all that visual chaos I kept one area of my desk clean, where the real work happened. One day, my boss peeked into my office, the door bumping into a stack of 3 full, white boxes placed behind it preventing it from fully opening. A single file fell off the top spilling its guts all over the floor.

He looked around, paused at the mess he just made, then, “Uh, sorry ’bout that. What you working on?” I rattled off 3 of the highest priority property’s on the current weeks schedule and the tasks for each. “Alright, um, I’ll give this to someone else” and walked on down the hall. I’d already completed those tasks.

