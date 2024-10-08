October 7, 2024 at 11:55 pm

His Boss Didn’t Pay Him What He Was Owed, So He Confronted Him, Quit, And Watched The Business Go Under

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya

Usually if your boss takes advantage of you, they face no consequences — at least none that you are aware of.

But every now and then a boss makes their bed and then has to lie in it.

This can be particularly satisfying if your boss has a financial interest in the business, as you’ll see in this story.

Keep reading for the juicy details.

Withhold my pay? Time to lose your business.

I worked at a pillow store for two weeks, making commission for nearly every day I worked there.

Third week rolls around and the mall wasn’t as busy as it was normally and I had no chance of making commission for that day.

Uh oh. Things started going south.

Oh well I think, It’s no big deal, I think.

I was wrong.

Sort of, as what turned out to be a hassle for me was financially crippling for them.

The day after my missed commission day I get a call while on my lunch hour at school. My boss said he wouldn’t be paying me.

I told him it was illegal, but he wouldn’t listen.

Shortly after that, I confronted him the store with proof I had worked and threatened to call the IRS.

This’ll teach ’em!

My friend and I quit that day, we got paid in full 3 days early and I did call the IRS to report tax evasion.

We got audited and had to pay roughly $50 in back taxes, however they were no longer at the mall the following week.

That business was doomed to fail.

Everyone else could see that.

