His Boss Didn’t Pay Him What He Was Owed, So He Confronted Him, Quit, And Watched The Business Go Under

Usually if your boss takes advantage of you, they face no consequences — at least none that you are aware of.

But every now and then a boss makes their bed and then has to lie in it.

This can be particularly satisfying if your boss has a financial interest in the business, as you’ll see in this story.

Withhold my pay? Time to lose your business. I worked at a pillow store for two weeks, making commission for nearly every day I worked there. Third week rolls around and the mall wasn’t as busy as it was normally and I had no chance of making commission for that day.

Oh well I think, It’s no big deal, I think. I was wrong. Sort of, as what turned out to be a hassle for me was financially crippling for them. The day after my missed commission day I get a call while on my lunch hour at school. My boss said he wouldn’t be paying me. I told him it was illegal, but he wouldn’t listen. Shortly after that, I confronted him the store with proof I had worked and threatened to call the IRS.

My friend and I quit that day, we got paid in full 3 days early and I did call the IRS to report tax evasion. We got audited and had to pay roughly $50 in back taxes, however they were no longer at the mall the following week.

That business was doomed to fail.

Everyone else could see that.

