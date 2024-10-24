His Boss Made It Clear That He Needs To Stay In The Shop, So When The Counter Was Slammed He Stayed Right Where He Was

Some employees are willing to do more than what they are expected to do, like help cover the counter when they have a little break from their actual duties.

This guy is a mechanic but doesn’t mind taking customers if they need his help.

After his boss made it clear his place was in the garage, he stayed put even when the front desk could have used a hand.

Read the full story below.

My place is in the shop? Okay. So I (31F) have worked in the automotive industry for a long time. And I’ve worked my brains off to prove myself to be a competent mechanic. I do brakes, transmission work, engine swaps. Whatever is needed of me that day, I’ll help out the counter guys when they get backed up.

This man was helping the counter guys when his boss approached him.

I was helping the guys up front because they were backed up, and I was waiting for a part to come in. So I didn’t really have anything else to do. My boss comes out and tells me, “Your place is in the shop. Get out of the office.”

So, he went back to the shop and stayed there.

Okay… I go back into the shop, and sit down while I wait for the part I need. Fast forward a week later, the front guys are slammed and I’m looking for something to do, but I’m in the shop where my place is. My boss came out, and asked if I’d help out. I replied with, “No, my place is back here in the shop. I’m following orders. You’ll get caught up.”

Now, he’s confused.

And I start sweeping in the back. The other techs thought I was in the right, but my boss wrote me up for failing to follow orders. I’m confused; I stayed in my place.

Let’s see what other people have to say about this.

This one shares a similar experience.

This one shares their own opinion.

It’s time to look for a new job, says this one.

Here’s a suggested response from this user.

Finally, this one has a different point of view.

You said my place is in the shop, so off to the shop I go.

And don’t ask me to come back.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.