His Boss’s Library Became Underfunded After An Audit, So He Crunched Some Numbers To Get His Funding Back
The proof is in the pudding and that is especially true when it comes to money.
So if you can prove how you either save or make money, you may get certain advantages.
See how the librarian in this story got his funding and resources back by proving he had nothing to do with his employer’s deficit.
Cut my budget? I will get that back and much more!
Half a year after I started my job at the university library, the dean announced that there was a deficit in the budget of about 3 or 4 million euros.
So drastic measures were taken.
To cut costs, the library was then only open until 8 pm and the courses on research were disbanded.
The dean also told my boss, the librarian, that he would have to fire at least a few of his full-time workers and give more hours and work to students like me.
Peeved, he went going over his own books, which proved that his whole department before the cut was functioning well under budget and that cutting his ability to do his work was completely unjustified.
He then looked over how much of the money he got from sponsors actually went to his department’s budget.
Then he was ready to turn things around.
He asked big sponsors asked them what they would like changed and it turned out they were very unhappy with the post-audit changes and voiced their misgivings to management.
The dean and everyone else in charge realized that if they didn’t change something, the money flow would dry out, only increasing the already huge deficit.
My boss got all his workers back; the libraries were again open till 12; his courses were reinstated and expanded and a larger chunk of the budget was allocated towards the library department.
Also, the economics department had the reins pulled in on their massive overspending.
