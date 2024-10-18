His Brother And Sister-In-Law Moved In With This Guy, But Were Offended When He Asked Them To Leave Before Their Baby Was Born

Life can get tricky when you’re at a certain point where you want peace but you also have responsibilities towards your loved ones.

This man wanted to live alone but his brother decided to move in with him.

Find out how things got rough when the brother’s wife got pregnant.

AITA for telling my brother he can’t raise his child in my house I (27M) have had dreams of being a homeowner for as long as I can remember. I actually started saving for a house since I was 18.

I bought a 3/2 house 3 years ago and while it’s not the best house I am beyond blessed to own my own house and homeownership is everything I always hoped it would be. To be able to come home and have everything exactly where I left it, to be able to play video games all day and have no one tell me otherwise, it feels like I am free and in control of my own life which is all I’ve always ever wanted.

About a year ago my older brother (36M) and his wife (30f) asked to move in with me because while they can afford rent they do not want to pay $2000 a month for an apartment. While I did not want them here I reluctantly agreed because I can’t tell my own brother that he can’t live with me when I have 2 empty rooms in my house. I knew he would let me live with him if I had ever asked and I was also fortunate enough to have family to live with while I was saving to buy my house.

I do not charge them any rent or ask for anything, but they give me around $400 a month to help out. My brother and his wife had been trying to conceive a child for a long time and are finally successful in doing so. They are expecting in a few months. While I am extremely happy for them I also do not want them living with me. I did not buy my house for them, I bought it for me.

I did not sign up for having my living room filled with baby toys and having my gaming room turned into a kid’s bedroom. I did not sign up for my fridge being full of milk for a kid that isn’t mine. This leads to today where I have asked them to move out before the birth of their child. They were both extremely offended and hurt that I told them this.

My family also seems to think it is wrong of me to ask them to find their own place when they are expecting a child. AITA for asking my brother to move out?

