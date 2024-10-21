His Brother Wouldn’t Stop Picking On Him, So He Devised A Plan To Lock His Sibling Away In His Room

It’s normal for siblings to fight, but how we deal with them differs.

Some kids will battle it out right then and there, but others will take the time to plot their revenge.

This kid decides that getting mad isn’t as satisfying as getting even.

Check out the details!

Pick on me and get away with it? Not even mom or dad can get you out of this “time out” My story (from three decades ago): I am the younger brother by two years and my older brother used to pick on me a lot. Typical kid stuff but we were getting into our early teens and it was becoming nasty. Mainly I wanted it to stop, but I couldn’t get him to leave me alone, and my parents had reached the point where they were just sick of us fighting. They didn’t care much about the reasons. Both of us were getting in trouble if something happened.

After starting one of these fights, my brother gets into his room and wedges the door shut with his body so I can’t get to him. That gets me thinking about how to get in there, and I stumbled onto my revenge while trying to push through the door.

We lived in an old house (built in 1900’s) with old-timey locks on each bedroom and bathroom door — the kind which had antique key like you see in old cowboy movies (loop on one end and a square tooth on the other). Only none of the locks had keys. The locks were also painted over with 85 years of paint and other garbage blocking them up. I got my hands on a bunch of old keys from some junk shops (~50 @ $.15 per) and waited.

One day, while my brother and parents were out on the weekend, I took apart his bedroom door lock. Carefully carving back old paint from the latch, freeing the mechanism and wd-40ing everything inside to make the mechanism move smoothly. It took about 2-3 weeks to get the time alone to pull this off, putting it all back together each time.

I, then, spent another week in my closet with a multi-tool file carving away junk-store keys until they fit his lock. I had used some of my “repair” time on the lock to identify the best ones to use. Once it all worked well, I just waited for my brother to pick a fight.

Once again, he hit me a couple of times and ran for his room. I chased him just slow enough that he could slam his door in my face, and I locked him in. I stashed the key in my room while he was figuring out what happened. My parents came upstairs yelling to cut it out, only to find my brother trapped in his room calling for help while I read books on mine.

I have to say it was pretty great. Nobody could get him out without the key I made and my brother was baffled at how I had pulled this off. I took the grounding with a smile and gave up the key after 10–15 mins, so my dad wouldn’t break down the door.

After the dust settled, I made sure my brother knew about the other 6 keys I had made in case he wanted to keep picking fights. It definitely shifted the dynamic with my brother after that.

It sucked getting picked on so much back then, but everything worked out now that we are adults. He now asks me about how to fix things up or if I can make stuff for him. All’s well that ends well.

