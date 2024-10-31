His Client Was A Senior Trying To Game A Government Funded Program, So He Planted Some Extra Stuff She Didn’t Ask For

Government programs can make a huge difference in people’s lives, so it’s unpleasant to read stories of people abusing the system.

Let the garden grow A few years back I had a contract to visit elderly folk in their homes to make sure their gardens were safe. This was a government-funded program was designed to keep people out of aged care as long as possible.

But all is not rosy in this garden.

Because the program was government-subsidized there were a lot of rules and restrictions about what I could and could not do for clients under the model. One particular couple were particularly demanding and ungrateful for the two years that I was looking after their property. The wife would stand and try to micromanage me trimming their hedges or mowing their lawns. I felt sorry for her husband. She often asked me to do things outside the scope of the program: ornamental jobs, landscaping, tree removal — things that take more time than I was allotted to give. I once did an extra job for them taking a half-day and after agreeing on a price beforehand she tried to argue the price cheaper when she was paying.

And her schemes don’t end there.

I didn’t take any further extra work from them, but a few times when I would come back they had a fresh migrant in the garden doing some serious hard labour. I asked him how much they were paying him and it was less than 50% of the going rate. Frustrated that they not only were trying to manipulate a government program for their benefit, but also abusing a migrant who doesn’t know any better (they migrated themselves some 50 years ago). I figured I would actually give them some work to give out to people. So I threw hundreds of cannabis seeds around their garden: every bed, behind every shed, amongst the fruit trees and into every nook and cranny that a plant could possibly grow. I figure either they would pay someone to pull all the plants out, or they could let it grow and use some to chill TF out.

A lot of people would love a movie about that.

I’m Canadian, but I know that bennies is short for Benjamins, which refers to the $100 US bill that has Benjamin Franklin on it. I’m so hip.

I’m sure that was the intention. I want to know how he acquired the seeds.

I like when Redditors get new fans. Haha.

I wonder what other scams this woman tried to pull.

This can’t be the only one.

