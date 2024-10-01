His Dad Told Him, “Just Do What I Say,” So He Decided To Do Exactly That. Nothing More, Nothing Less.

Being a parent can be difficult, but being a kid with a parent who won’t even try to listen to you can be difficult as well.

In today’s story, one child explains how he used his dad’s words against him.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Dad told me to “Don’t think for anyone” and “Just do what I say” Backstory I’m 16 and my dad was pretty absent for the first 8 to 9 years, showing up for events and then going somewhere. And near the 10 year mark he started showing up more and more, starting to be more active in my life. He had other kids from a past relationship, and I still talk to 3 of them and have one of their numbers. Me, my mom and some family was living with us had our own place, and he had his own house living with the younger 2 of the 3 and two dogs. But due to some financial difficulties me and my mom moved in with him. The change was weird, but I was fine.

He needed to look up his brother’s phone number.

The MC Me and him went to go get food at a fast food place. On the drive, he wanted me to call one of my brothers and ask him what he wants. I didn’t have that brother’s number, so I asked for his phone so I get his number. He hands it to me, and I look it for and put it in and calls him. He doesn’t answer, and I think he most likely doesn’t have my number saved either, so I call him on my dad’s phone.

His dad wanted him to use his own phone.

He asks me, “Why are you calling him on my phone. I told you to call him on your phone.” I tell him, “I don’t have his number saved, so I thought he doesn’t has my number sav-” He cuts me off and says, “I don’t care, don’t think for anyone. Just do what I say.” And so I will.

Now he is supposed to “just feed the dogs.”

When getting home, he asks me to just feed the dogs, and so I give the dogs their food, closing the dry food bag to not let the food go stale but leaving the door open for the dogs to come in, and leaving the wet food container open on the kitchen counter. He sees the doors open and the container and gets mad at me for leaving the doors open and not throwing the container away and asks me, “Why didn’t you close the door and throw it away. You know how I want you to do things.” I told him that “You told me to just feed the dogs, and I did what you said, and you told me to not think for anyone, and so I didn’t” He tells me to forget what he said and to throw the container away and so I did.

Hopefully his dad will let him think for himself in the future.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader gives him some “good news.”

Another reader shared a story about his ex-wife.

This reader approved of his actions.

This is a good point…

Maybe his dad won’t be so snappy next time.

Or maybe not.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.