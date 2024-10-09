His Father Took Away His Room And Turned It In An Office, So He Got Mad At His Father For Not Respecting His Space

Sometimes parenting can get tricky when you have multiple kids.

AITA for taking away one of my sons’ bedroom? I have two adult sons that are 10 months apart. They are now 21 & 20. They are half-brothers. For over a decade I have lived in the same 3-bedroom house where they’ve each had their own room. The boys have always fought a lot and I specifically upgraded to a 3-bedroom so that when I had custody of both they would have their own rooms to get away from one another.

My 20-year-old is in college in a different state. My 21-year-old moved out of his mom’s place at 18 to live with me full-time, before then moving out to live on his own a little over a year ago in a different city. He did not go to college and works a full-time job. However, he’s still spent a handful of nights at my house since moving out. Up until recently, I’ve left both their bedrooms as is.

However, I work from home more now and my girlfriend moved in with me at the beginning of the summer. I decided to turn my eldest son’s room into my office but include a pull-out couch for my son or any other guests to use. I texted my son to let him know, he still had a few belongings that I have put in the basement. I told him he can pick them up at some point or I could keep them in the basement.

He did not seem to mind at that time. However, last weekend he visited me for the first time since I switched things around. In person he seemed less okay with the whole thing. His main issue was that his brother kept his room and I only changed his room.

He says that I should turn my other son’s room into a guest room so that he and other family can use it instead of the couch. He says it’s unfair that he was singled out instead of his brother and thinks it’s because I prefer my younger son for going to college. I told him that his brother still uses his room more than he does. My 20-year-old spent most of his summer break staying at my house, it is unclear if he’d want to use it again next summer.

On top of that he still has a lot of his belongings at my house as he only takes a limited amount of stuff with him to college. He also spent more of his childhood living with me than my older son, so the bedroom has been his primary bedroom vs my older son who used it every other weekend.

My older only left a few random belongings behind when he moved out, the room was mostly sparse. I feel bad for upsetting my son, but I am not convinced I’m the bad guy here. He’s an adult with his own home and he’s still welcome to stay whenever and however much he wants. It was a useless space and I turned it into one with a purpose again.

This user thinks the father didn’t spend equal time with both of his sons and that’s the problem.

That’s right! This user suggests that the father is being biased and might have a favorite son.

This person shares what their parents did which makes them not support this father’s decision.

This user has a personal question…

This person believes that this issue needs to be resolved with emotions and not logistics.

