His Girlfriend Got Into An Accident In His Car, But The Other Party Wanted To Waste Time Instead Of Resolving Things. So He Took Them To Court And Wasted Years Of Their Time.

There are so many gray areas in the law, but most of us aren’t aware enough to be able to take advantage of them

When this guy’s girlfriend got into a car accident and was quickly blamed by the other driver, though, he figured he should at least look into it.

Karma strikes yet again So this weekend, I was supposed to pick up my mom from my grandparent’s place since my dad was out of town. The place is 100 km away from our city (mom has [a] driver’s license, but does not drive). Since I don’t trust my car to leave the city, I proceed to take my dad’s car (that he left at home) to go pick up mom. Since I would not be using my own car for the duration, I decide to give it to my GF to go shopping and such while I am gone.

So we wake up Sunday morning (we live togrther), get in my car, and I drive us to my parent’s place to pick up my dad’s car. I leave in my dad’s car, and GF leaves in mine. I don’t even make it out of the city, and I get a call from her asking if I could come back since she had been in a accident. I head back, since the site of the accident was at the very end of the street we lived on. Once I get there, I find out that once she reached the end of the street, she made a right turn and hit the first two cars parked on the right. Honestly, I didn’t know how to contain my laughter. I mean hitting a parked car…no, two parked cars — that takes skill :)))

So I proceed to talk with the owners of the cars and offer to pay for everything, since my GF was at fault. I had no problem going to the police (except for the 3-6 hour waiting time every time you go to the “accidents department”) but offered to fill out a “amiabil” form. (this is something we have in my country where if you have a accident both sides just fill out the form and be on their way without contacting the police. I live in the capitol city, and we get lots of accidents on a daily basis). Since it was Sunday and all the insurance places were closed, I could not acquire such a form, so I proceeded to let them photograph my insurance, exchanged phone numbers and assured them that we were neighbours and that tomorrow (Monday) I would contact them with the form to fill it out.

All is fine, and I leave for my grandparents’ place. On the way there, I contact a friend that works for insurance, and he mails me a form along with a reference for a service station that would have their cars repaired in a day. I proceed to call the guys and tell them that I will be back in a couple of hours with the form, and we will get everything settled today. To this, one of the guys says “in his position” he is “entitled” to go to the police, so he will be waiting for us there, should we decide to come. This is where I pulled a 180. So I was trying to be a decent human being and repair the damage my GF caused, and this guy wanted to waste 3-6 hours of my Sunday because he felt “entitled.” Fine 🙂 At this point, it may be useful to mention that I have studied law to a masters degree (have the degree) and have been working at law firms for over 5 years. So I pretty much know the laws better than the cops. Karma starts to kick in: I call the guys on the way back from my grandparents and ask them to grab a copy of the form that needs to be filled out for me as well (these forms have a number order on them and first come first serve). They tell me they cannot since there is only one per person. This is bull; I know this for a fact. When you ask for such a form, the cops ask if the other party is here to give one for them too. Regardless, I get there after they had been waiting for about 2-3 hours and request a form. They had numbers 56 [and] 57 and I had 89 (Mind you, each case takes about 20-30 minutes — lazy). So, when their numbers come up, I was just getting my form and as they enter the office, I also enter and ask the cop: “I am also a part of this incident, as it was a three-way accident, should I not also be here when you talk to the other two parties?” 🙂 The cop proceeds to tell the guys to go out of his office and come back when all three of us have filled out the report. Guys proceed to wait another 30 minutes for my GF to fill out the report and then we all go in once she is done.

Now we get to the core of the problem, the most incompetent police officer I have ever seen… I am sure even those among you with no legal background or knowledge will see how pathetic this guy is: people who filed reports (the other two guys) — one of them did not even have a driver’s license because it was his mom’s car, and his GF filled the report. The other guy had a driver’s license and filled his report although the car belonged to his parents. This is relevant since the only people legally allowed to file that report is either the owner of the car or the person driving it at the time, which none of these two were. Cop finds my GF guilty (as she truly was, FFS!!! ) and proceeds to fill out the paperwork. I ask him : “Officer, do you know the regulations for parking on the street this incident happened on?” “NO.” And do you not think it is relevant to the case? Now, I don’t remember exactly what he said, but it was all gibberish ,ending with “You really dislike cops, don’t you”? To which I answer, ” I dislike incompetent individuals in any profession.”

He ends up getting his way since he was the “authority” in the situation and proceeds to ticket my GF and hand the guys copies of my insurance to get their cars fixed. CUE KARMA! As soon as I get home, I start to do exactly what society and my profession taught me — sue him! I filed the lawsuit on Monday and got a date in four months :)) Litigation in non-penal cases is very slow in my country — usual time to finish a lawsuit is anywhere between 1-8 years, depending on how much your lawyer wants to push it.

The thing is that she was in fact at fault and had they just taken me up on my offer and not wasted my time, they would have had their cars fixed by now (Tuesday) but they were entitled [and] they went to the police. Fact: Parking regulations on that street (as any other for a matter of fact ) state that cars should be parked parallel to the sidewalk, not on it, not perpendicular, PARALLEL. The street has a few apartment buildings, so there is nowhere near enough parking places so the neighbours’ made a “convention” to park perpendicular to the sidewalk to fit more cars (taking up a whole lane of traffic but that’s another story). The thing with conventions is that it’s all fine and dandy til something happens and the police get involved, then law states you MUST take responsibility for what happened. So basically, there is no chance whatsoever that we will lose the lawsuit, and I will even drag it out as much as possible. I’m thinking I could get it up to 4-5 years, no probs. Now, another kink is a law that states that any item that is under litigation does not produce legal effects.

In translation, this means that until the judge gives a verdict to my lawsuit, the ticket is “suspended,” so the guys will not be able to fix their cars, not even on their own dime. It is somewhat assimilated to evidence but at a much lower scale. Also once the process is over, not only will I not be paying for their repair, they will be paying for mine. :))

My main argument in the lawsuit is a legal concept known as “causality link.” Which applied to my case means — yes, my GF caused an accident, but that accident was caused by you parking your cars illegally. If you would have parked legally, there would have been more room. Your car would not have been in that spot and thus would not have been hit, regardless of my GF’s actions. So basically, your action of parking perpendicular caused the damage to my car 🙂 Don’t know if it’s pro, but surely is revenge…enacted over years 🙂

