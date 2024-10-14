When you’re in a committed relationship but aren’t married, how do you divide financial responsibilities like paying for joint housing.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to pay rent on a house I am going to buy My girlfriend and I have been together for 3 years, and have been living together in a rental for 1 year now. We have always been a “we have our own money” kind of couple. And have always had a joint account that we both put money into to pay for groceries, rent, electricity, etc.

Prior to living with her, I lived with my parents for a while, and I was working full-time, so I managed to save up quite a lot of money. She is the complete opposite where if she gets money, she spends it. I recently decided that I am going to put my savings into a house and move into there. All of the money going into the house will be mine, and none of it will be hers.

When we spoke about it, I said to her that when we moved into the house, I would like her to pay rent. She claimed that if we were to move in as a couple that she would not pay rent because she wouldn’t be renting a place, she would be living in my house with me. I said that she would need to still pay half of the mortgage payments, but it would be no different to her paying rent to any other place we were living in. Only, at the end of the day, the house would completely be under my name.

Basically I want her to pay rent to live in my place. She doesn’t think she should have to. AITA?

