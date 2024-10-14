His Neighbor Kept Revving His Motorcycle Early In The Morning, So He Snipped All The Wires And Solved The Problem

When I was in college, a guy who lived across the street from me would get into his car at about 7 a.m. every morning and rev…and rev…and rev his old car and wake up the whole neighborhood.

It was infuriating!

And I didn’t think about doing something like this…

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

6 AM motorcycle revs are annoying. “When my father was in the Army he lived in on-base government barracks, sort of like apartments.

What’s that noise?!?!

One of the guys in his building would make a TON of racket every morning very early, with his motorcycle. He would rev it loudly for a solid 10 minutes before leaving. He had been asked by others not to do this, but he ignored them all.

Snip, snip!

So one night, my dad got out there with some wire clippers and clipped every electrical wire on that motorcycle that he could find at both ends, removing the cables he clipped out as he went along. The bike looked fine, but, naturally, all exposed wiring was missing. He never heard that guy revving his motorcycle again. He knows it was repaired, but the guy finally got the message.

He might’ve taken things a bit too far…

But lack of sleep can make you do crazy things!

