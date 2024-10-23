His New Neighbors Think His Parties Are Cult Gatherings, But They’re Actually Playing Dungeons And Dragons And He Doesn’t Want To Correct Them

When you’re really passionate about your hobby, not everyone will get it.

AITA for making my neighbours think I’m in a cult I host weekly Dungeons and Dragons sessions at my apartment with a group of friends and it’s been our tradition for the last five years. We get really into it: dress up, light candles, chant dramatic incantations, play some ambient music. I know it’s more that the regular player but we like it and find it funny.

Here’s where the misinterpretation starts.

Recently, my neighbors moved in next door. They’re nice enough, but pretty old-school. They’ve been giving me these weird looks lately and avoiding me in the hallway, which I thought was odd. But I figured maybe they just weren’t into socializing. Well, last Saturday, during one of our sessions, we were especially into it. My friend Dave was doing an epic monologue as the evil sorcerer we were about to defeat and I may have been waving around a fake sword while wearing a hooded cloak. I was cosplaying my rogue character. We were deep in the moment when I heard a knock on the door. I opened it, still in costume, and was greeted by my very concerned-looking neighbors. Before I could say anything, the wife blurted out, “We’ve seen the people coming and going, the chanting, the cloaks, the swords—we just want to make sure everything is… Okay?”

Then he stokes the fire.

I was caught off guard and, without thinking, I blurted out, “Oh, we’re just summoning demons. Nothing to worry about!” Then I laughed because I thought it was obvious I was joking. I was wrong. They did not laugh. In fact, they looked even more horrified. They just mumbled something about being good Christians and backed away slowly. Fast forward to the next morning, and I find a pamphlet slipped under my door for a “cult deprogramming service.” They even included a handwritten note offering to introduce me to their pastor “to save my soul.” Now, my friends think this is hilarious and keep suggesting we lean into it, like start wearing robes to take out the trash or chant in the hallways. I’m honestly tempted to mess with them a bit, but I’m also kind of worried I’ve legitimately freaked them out. AITA for accidentally making my neighbors think I’m a cult leader, and should I clear things up or just let them believe it?

