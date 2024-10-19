Uncle Lives In The House This Guy Inherited And Acts As If He Owns The Place, So He Felt It Was Time To Give Him The Boot

Inheritance can be a tricky matter in families.

In today’s story, a grandfather leaves his house to his grandson, but the grandson’s uncle lives in the house.

It’s time for a new rental contract, and that’s causing a family dispute.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for kicking my uncle out of “his” house? I (23M) was very close to my grandfather, who passed away last year. He left me his entire estate, including the house, after my grandma divorced him. Before he passed, my grandma had asked him to let her son (my uncle, 50M, not biologically related to my grandfather) rent the house. They set up a 3-year contract for $1800 a month, and at the end, he could buy the house for $377K. The contract ends this November.

The house officially belongs to him.

After a lengthy probate process, the house is now officially in my name. My uncle asked if I’d extend the contract because of high interest rates, but I didn’t want to—I’m hoping to buy my own home soon. My grandma pressured me, saying “it’s family,” so I reluctantly agreed to extend it for 3 more years.

His uncle acts like he owns the house.

While I was waiting for a new contract to be drafted, my uncle asked if he could start construction on the house. I said no, but then a friend of mine (who was doing the work) told me that my uncle had already started construction without my permission. I went to check it out, and sure enough, major work had been done without permits. I confronted him, and he denied it until I showed him photos. He claimed it was “his house” and that he could do what he wanted.

His uncle is pushing for an even more lenient contract.

Later, during a family holiday, my uncle and his girlfriend ambushed me, proposing a 5-year contract with lenient rent terms, no restrictions on construction, and permission to sublet. I refused and said I’d have my lawyer draft the contract instead. During probate, my uncle and his girlfriend discussed what they would prefer contract wise that left it more open-ended. I continuously listened to their wants; however, I told them in the end I would send them a contract drafted by my lawyer once the house was in my name.

His grandma is on the uncle’s side.

A few months later, my uncle, his girlfriend, and my grandmother sent me the 5-year contract they had proposed during the family holiday. I firmly declined. My grandmother then called and berated me for not signing, claiming that if it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t have inherited anything from my grandpa.

He couldn’t take it anymore and snapped at his grandma.

At that point, I lost my temper and said, “You have to be kidding me.” She responded, “Your grandpa would be disappointed in you for talking to me like that.” I replied, “Don’t use my grandpa against me,” and hung up.

His uncle wants to buy the house for less than the agreed upon price.

Since then, my grandma and uncle have cut me off. I had my lawyer draft a new contract: 3 years, no subletting, and a clause requiring my approval for construction, the rest of the original contract (from my grandpa) is the same. Now my uncle is saying he can only qualify for $350K instead of the $377K he owes, and my family is pressuring me to accept the lower offer, accusing me of forcing him out. AITA for refusing his contract, insisting he pay the full $377K, signing my contract, or moving out, and standing my ground despite family pressure?

His uncle is crazy for trying to get away with so many things.

He is the tenant yet acting like the owner who makes the decisions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks he should kick his uncle out of the house.

Another reader suggests getting the house appraised.

This person would be very clear in the contract.

Another person thinks kicking the uncle out is worth it even if it makes the family upset.

The uncle seems to be taking advantage of the situation.

I say, kick him out!

