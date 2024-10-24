His Wife Had An Affair, But He Stayed In Marriage For His Kids. Now That The Kids Are Gone, He Contemplates Divorce To Move On From The Sting Of Betrayal.

Sometimes, time heals wounds, but it doesn’t always erase the scars left behind.

After 15 years of staying together for their children, a husband begins to question whether his marriage can ever truly recover from his wife’s past betrayal.

AITAH for considering leaving my wife who cheated on me 15 years ago now that our kids are in college? My wife cheated on me 15 years ago, her affair lasted a couple of weeks.

Despite the betrayal, he tried to keep his priorities straight.

I was really hurt at the time, but we also had twin daughters who were 3, and for me, my kids were my utmost priority, and I did not want them to struggle at all.

His wife tried her best to regain his trust.

So I decided to stay with wife, who followed all the reconciliation steps. It took me a couple of years to regain my love for my wife after she spent a lot of effort to better herself and our relationship.

But he was still grappling deeply with resentment.

However, I had never forgotten the affair, and my wife cheating on me was always on the back of my mind. It’s been 15 years now, and our marriage is not without its ups and downs, but we’ve also gone on vacations, do date nights often, and our relationship is still pretty romantic. Our daughters turned 18 a few months ago, and they are both in university now. I am really proud of both of them and could not be happier.

Now that they’re empty nesters, he finds himself wondering if it’s time for a change.

But now that they’re both in college, and now that they’re independent and entering adulthood, I have been seriously considering the possibility of a divorce. As a parent, I think I have done my job, and have done my best to raise them in a loving home. I do love my wife, and if I ask her for a divorce, it will completely blindside her.

He just can’t get over the pain of the past.

But I still haven’t forgotten my wife cheating on me 15 years ago, and it will always be on the back of my mind as long as we’re married. Would be I the AH for considering divorce?

