Homeowner Is Raising Two Sheep On His Property, But Now He Got A Complaint From One Of Their Neighbors Saying The Sheep Are Causing Them Allergies

WIBTA for ignoring my neighbor’s text message about my sheep? Yesterday, a neighbor I never talked to before contacted me by text message with a complaint about my 2 sheep. We are both in our 50s.

I own a small parcel of land where I live alone with my 2 cats and 2 sheep. A lot of the land is unconstructed and, basically, has only wild grass. And I let my sheep navigate freely, so they can eat all the grass they want. This parcel is located in a semi-rural area.

I have neighbors close by in all direction, but we are all homeowners and away from the city. The neighbor asking me to restrict the area in which my sheep are able to roam claims that “we are not in an agricultural zone,” as if we were. The city would have not allowed them to build their villa close to my house, and they are seemingly allergic to my sheep. They claim to have been suffering the consequences of the allergy for close to a year now, and cannot properly enjoy their home with my sheep around.

I find this request completely ludicrous as my sheep always stay on my land. I never take them outside of the parcel I own. And while, admittedly, their pen are next to the road separating their house to mine, they do not stay in the pen very often. Mostly only at night, and during the day, they roam on my land, which is further away from their property.

My gut reaction was to ignore this request and keep things as is. But I would also like to know what you guys think. Would I be the jerk?

