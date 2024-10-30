Host Asked His Audience To Answer “Eyyy” To All His Questions, So They Did Just That Even When The Questions Were Serious

If you were the host of an event, how would you make your audience participate?

This person tells a story about their company’s team-building event where the host wanted to engage his audience.

He asked them to answer “Eyyy” to all his questions, and they did!

Literally, to all his questions—even the serious ones.

Read on!

Only answer “eyyy” to all your questions? Eyyy During a company team building event, a host was conducting the entire thing. He was saying things as an icebreaker to engage everyone. When he asked a question, no one responded, so he said, “Hey guys, whenever I ask a question, I want you guys to say ‘Eyyy’. Okay?”

All participants would answer this person’s questions with “Eyyy!”

Cue malicious compliance. His next question was, “Are you guys enjoying?” “Eyyy!” He was happy that we were engaging with him.

Even the serious questions…

After a while, he asked a serious question, “Has everyone eaten lunch already?” “Eyyy!” He smiles, but looks rattled.

This man gets agitated.

Another serious question, “Does anyone have any medical conditions?” “Eyyy!” He loses his head, but tried to control himself.

So, he finally asked them to stop saying it.

Defeated, he said, “Okay everyone, stop with the ‘Eyyy.’ Just answer my questions with real answers, okay?” Eyyy!

That was hilarious.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here come the jokes.

And another one.

Pun intended.

This user had a different opinion.

Finally, this one shares a good observation.

Never underestimate the power of a bored audience.

Better work on your engagement!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.