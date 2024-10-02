Hostel Mate Stole Her Phone Plug And Carelessly Plugged Her Phone Into A Faulty Plug, So She Vows Revenge To Make Sure Their Device Is Never Fully Charged

In a bustling hostel with communal plug boards, it’s crucial to navigate the shared space with care.

Hostelmate almost got my Phone damaged, Now I’m a nuisance to her. So I stay at a large multi-storied ladies hostel. And we don’t have plug boards in our rooms. Probably because precaution since there’s like 400 of us and someone may plug a straightener or iron box in their room and leave it on and close the room and no one will know until its too late.

Instead, we have a community plug board with about 15 plug holes in each floor. These plug holes have their own respective switches near each of em. (Also we’re Indian, so plugboard culture MAY differ from reader’s). And a few of those plug holes don’t even work.

But there’s one plughole that always makes sounds and doesn’t work when we plug phones in. So one day, I plug my phone to charge and went to have breakfast.

Later when I returned, my phone was changed from the original plug hole I put it in and this girl has put hers in the hole I used. Now that would have been okay BUT, there was PLENTY of plug holes free but she chose to take my phone and charger off THAT particular hole and put in hers.

And not only that, she plugged my phone on that faulty sound making plug hole and had switched it on!!! My phone wasn’t charging obviously, BUT given the nature of that one plug which makes sound like small cracklings, my phone could’ve gotten damaged. I am BROKE for these people’s stupidity.

I kept in my mind, her phone case colour and charger colour. So nowadays, whenever the girl with the pink phone case, black charger plugs her phone in, I check if someone is around and turns off the switch of the plug hole she plugged it in.

I’ve done it MANY times now, I’ll do it until I feel I’ve done enough. That tapoica shell can deal with her now always half charged phone.

