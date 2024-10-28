October 28, 2024 at 9:49 am

IKEA Customer Says His Kitchen Glasses Are Randomly Breaking And Sending Glass Shards Everywhere. – ‘This is the second one that has blown up on my counter.’

by Michael Levanduski

When you buy a nice set of glasses for your kitchen you should be able to expect that they will last you for years as long as you don’t drop them.

This TikToker bought a set from Ikea and so far two of them have randomly exploded, so she made a video to warn people.

She started the video by saying, “Hi chat, did you buy these beautiful Ikea glasses? They are in blue.”

While the glasses looked nice, she is having some issues, “I’m here to tell you that you should ******* return them.”

Yikes, what happened?

She quickly goes into the issue she had, explaining, “This is the second one that has blown up on my counter.”

The video shows a broken glass with a mess all over her counter and floor.

She wraps up the video by saying, “So yeah, you should note to self that maybe don’t buy them, or return them. Thank you.”

Wow, that could be really dangerous.

Hopefully, this was a fluke and other people don’t have the same issues.

Also, take look at what the people in the comments had to say.

This person had the brown version of these cups and experienced the same issue.

Here is someone who used to work for Ikea.

Yet another person who had these glasses blow up.

Wow, I’m glad those cups aren’t in my cupboard.

