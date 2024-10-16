Line Cutters Interrupt A Family Waiting For A Rollercoaster, So Cunning Dad Turns Tempting Opportunity For Quick Revenge Into A Masterclass In Patience

Anyone who’s ever waited in a long line at an amusement park knows the rage of someone cutting in line.

On this memorable day at Six Flags, this family experienced the very same thing.

They expected their short-tempered dad to explode in anger, but instead he waited, showing everyone that patience pays off in bigger ways than anyone could imagine.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

My dad gets revenge on line cutters in the best way possible So for Christmas one year, my parents got us season passes for Six Flags. We used those passes often throughout the summer as a family and had an amazing time. It was one of these days that this pro revenge happened.

The family was having a good time and enjoying each other’s company.

We waited in line for one of the more popular lines which was at the 45 minute wait point. This was relatively good for this ride, as you can wait for up to an hour and a half at it’s busiest points. We got into line excited to share this ride with our dad, as it’s one of the few he can ride, as he has a bad back injury that makes just walking around extremely painful at times.

When something out of the ordinary happened.

As we were in line laughing and making jokes while watching the little TVs they have at various points in the line, a group of people rudely cut us and stood in front of us. Our dad has a habit of not letting things slide, so we all braced for cover waiting for our dad to go off on these people for cutting us when, to our surprise, he didn’t say anything.

With confused looks, we turned to our dad wondering why he hadn’t told them off and to get behind us. He just looked at us with a look in his eyes saying “Wait for it.”

Knowing dad has a plan, they anxiously wait.

We shrugged it off and continued our wait. (We didn’t make it too too far into the line at this point so it was still about a 45 minute wait.) As we got closer to the front of the line we got more and more excited waiting to get on the ride with our dad and have a great time. The way the line is set up is before you get into the loading station there is a two way staircase that has the regular line on one side and the fast pass line on the other and at the top of the stairs there are worker making sure the people in the fast pass line are suppose to be there.

Suddenly, their father’s plan becomes clear.

This is where my dad strikes. After waiting the 45 minutes in line behind the cutters we stood at the top of the stairs and my dad signaled for a workers attention. Once he received it, he pointed to the group that had cut us and calmly stated that they had cut us at the beginning of the line. The work then politely told the group they would need to leave the line and go back to the beginning.

Sweet revenge!

They were pissed, but followed the instructions and left the line. The worker thanked my father for informing them and suddenly pieces pushed into place in our mind.

This revenge plan turned out to be way more satisfying.

Our dad purposely waited until the very last minute to make them have to wait another 45 minutes. (Plus more time as the line was longer now that it was later in the day and more people arrived.) I couldn’t help but laugh as I watched them walk out of the line and back towards the beginning and just hope that they learned their lesson not to cut after that.

Let’s hope these rude people learned a lesson in line etiquette they won’t soon forget.

These impatient line-cutters learned a very valuable lesson that day.

Cutting corners doesn’t always lead to a smoother ride.

