Man Issued A Warning About Frozen Burger Patties After Learning About A Freak Accident. – ‘He was trying to finagle these things apart.’

Hang on tight, y’all, because this is one story you’re not gonna forget anytime soon.

A TikTokker posted a video and told viewers about the crazy, true, and tragic story about a man in Wales who passed away due to a freak accident involving frozen hamburgers.

The story involved a man named Barry Griffiths and the TikTokker told viewers, “Once nobody heard from Barry for about a week, police came over to do a wellness check. They ended up finding him laying in a pool of blood on his bed with a stab wound to his stomach.”

He said the officers found a trail of blood leading to the man’s kitchen and he said, “What did they see there on the counter? Two patties with a piece of paper in between them.”

They also found a knife with blood on it and that’s when they put together what happened.

He said, “What they assumed happened is old Barry tried to get himself a burger for the day, and he pulled out those patties. And we all know those patties always stick together, even if they got the paper in between them.”

He added, “You try to beat them on the side of your counter or something to get them apart, sometimes you gotta pull out the knife. That’s what Barry did.”

The TikTokker added that Griffiths had mobility problems because he’d suffered a stroke and said, “He was trying to finagle these things apart and ended up accidentally stabbing himself in the stomach with the knife.”

Sad story…

Check out the video.

This is a wild story!

