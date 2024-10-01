Man Spotted Rude Driver Yelling At A Pedestrian, So He Refused To Give Her His Parking Spot

Pedestrian lanes are there to enable pedestrians to cross safely, but some drivers seem to think they always have the right of way.

This man witnessed a driver yelling at a pedestrian on a crosswalk and calling them stupid, and when he approached her, she also yelled at him.

As a comeback, he didn’t give her his parking spot when she was waiting.

Yelled at a pedestrian in a crosswalk. So now you park farther away. This weekend, I was at a shopping center. I had just left one of the stores and was walking to my car when I heard this lady yelling at a pedestrian in a crosswalk. “You have to look before you cross! You can’t just walk out into the road! Some people like you just don’t care! You are so stupid!”

This is the crosswalk that goes from the parking lot into the main entrance of the grocery store. People cross there all the time, and cars have to watch and wait. The driver did have a point since some drivers in the area don’t care, and people have been hit on the main roads. But there was no need to yell like that.

I told the driver it was a crosswalk and they had to stop, and I said thank goodness you did pay attention and stopped. She then yelled at me that the lady must look before crossing.

Since this was Saturday morning, the prime spots were taken, but I was lucky to get one earlier. As I approached my car to drop off my stuff, guess who wanted my spot. The same driver. I opened my door, put my groceries in, and all of sudden decided that I wanted to go look at some more stores.

I shook my head at her. She yelled at me, “You did that on purpose, you twit!” I shrugged my shoulders and walked away. Guess she should have just kept her mouth shut.

