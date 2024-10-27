Mcdonald’s Employee Refuses To Give This Man Extra BBQ Sauce, So He Finds Another Way To Order It For Free

It’s annoying when restaurants have useless rules and charges you for every little “extra.”

Fast food joints used to be counted on to just hand over as much sauce as people wanted, but no longer.

I guess those two-cent packets really started adding up.

This guy, though, found a way to get his BBQ sauce for free.

Check out the details!

Can I get a couple bbq? So I go to McDonald’s for my wife. She a vegetarian but likes Big Macs, just no beef obviously.

He does something sweet for the wife very often.

Remembers them from the days she wasn’t vegetarian. Point is I still pay full price for a Big Mac even without the meat. So I place my order go into pick it up and realize I forgot to add the bbq.

He knew bbq was important!

Can’t go home without that. So I ask for a couple. She got a large fry. Woman hands me a single one.

They were going to charge him for it!

I ask for a couple more. She states she will have to charge me. I laugh and realized she was serious. I said no thanks and she went into the back. Then standing there did another mobile order for a dozen bbq. No charge.

He was happy with his quick thinking.

Should have seen this woman’s face when she had to come out with a mobile order for just bbq at no charge. But hey, had my receipt.

Why would the restaurant have such conflicting rules?

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

This user knows Mcdonald’s doesn’t have have a price for vegetarian big mac.

This user knows how they would have replied.

This user has a good suggestions.

This person knows how to get clever with burgers!

This user thought their daughter was the only one getting veg burgers!

People really do have their experiences at Mcdonald’s!

Maybe this guy can get his beef patties next time.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.