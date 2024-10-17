Mom Explains Why She Doesn’t Think Parents Should Bring Young Kids To Nice Restaurants After A Widl Night Out With Her Young Daughter

Well, someone had to say it…

A mom named Aiza posted a video on TikTok and said something a lot of folks think but don’t have the guts to say out loud: little kids don’t belong in fancy restaurants!

Aiza talked to viewers about what happened when she went out to dinner at a steakhouse in New Jersey called the River Palm Terrace.

Her video shows a little girl at a dinner table and she told viewers, “This is why I recommend you don’t take your kids to nice restaurants. You can see the look on my husband’s face.”

Aiza continued, “We took her to like a really nice restaurant on my birthday because I had mom guilt and I wanted to spend the day with her and this is the vibes. And then my cake came and she decided to put her finger into it and then tell us that both of us can’t eat it.”

Aiza added, “OK, so obviously I love my child and that’s why even though we had childcare, I still wanted to spend my birthday with her, so we took her with us to the River Palm Terrace. After spending over $200 on dinner including tip, we didn’t even know what she ate, and the entire time we were just both on edge and panicking and like just trying to get her to calm down so in short, don’t ruin other people’s dinner.”

She said, “She can go to Five Guys, Chipotle, and coffee shops with us. She’s not going to a nice restaurant anymore for a while.”

