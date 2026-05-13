Am I the “Entitled” One? I Saved a Spot for My Classmate, and a Guy Decided to Move My Bag Anyway

Classroom etiquette is apparently one of those things everyone thinks should be “common sense”… until two people have completely different definitions of it.

This student had gotten used to putting their backpack on the chair next to them during class. The room wasn’t crowded, there were plenty of open seats, and nobody had ever said anything about it before. So when another student walked up and asked if the bag was theirs, they assumed he was simply going to ask them to move it. Totally reasonable.

Except he didn’t ask. Instead, after confirming it was their backpack, he picked it up himself and tossed it onto the desk in front of them.

That instantly turned a mildly awkward classroom interaction into a respect issue. Because while, yes, technically seats are for people and not backpacks, most people would agree there’s a pretty obvious social difference between “Hey, can you move your bag?” and physically grabbing someone else’s belongings without permission.

AITA for confronting a guy who moved my backpack off a seat? So something weird happened today in class and I’m trying to figure out if I overreacted. I usually put my backpack on the chair next to me. The class isn’t full since a lot of people dropped it and there are plenty of open seats everywhere, so it’s never been an issue. This guy comes up and asks if the bag is mine.

Yes, but WHY?

I thought he was just going to ask me to move it, which I would’ve done no problem. But instead, after I say yes, he just picks it up himself and throws it onto the desk in front of me. That annoyed me, so I confronted him and told him not to touch my stuff and that he can just ask me to move it next time. He responds saying if he saw it in “his” seat again, he would move it again.

Wow.

For context, there are no assigned seats, and I’ve been sitting there for weeks without ever seeing this guy before. I told him “hell no ur not” and that I don’t like people touching my stuff. The conversation didn’t really end with both of us in agreement, but I really couldn’t care less.

Yikes.

I told him it’s about respect and some people don’t like their stuff being touched by people they don’t know. Again, there were a ton of open seats, so it wasn’t like he had no other option. So yeah, AITA here?

Reddit was pretty split on this one, though the majority leaned toward ESH. Many people agreed the other student was unnecessarily rude for touching and moving someone else’s property instead of simply asking first. Even commenters who thought the backpack shouldn’t have been on the seat admitted that physically grabbing it escalated the situation for no reason.

At the same time, a lot of people pointed out that using seats to hold bags can come across as territorial or inconsiderate.

The overall takeaway was that both people turned a five-second interaction into a weird power struggle over basic courtesy.

This person says it wasn’t even a full class…

This person says both are in the wrong.

And this person says it was definitely not okay.

One guy guarded a chair with a backpack, the other responded like he was repossessing furniture.

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