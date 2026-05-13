“I’m Grounded From Reading?”: My Parents Tried to Ban My Favorite Hobby—Until My School Project Forced Them to Apologize

All kids misbehave from time to time, and parents need to find a way to teach them right from wrong effectively. This usually comes in the form of some type of punishment.

What would you do if your parents tried to say that you were grounded due to your misbehavior, but you were the type of kid who loved reading, so being grounded wasn’t much of a punishment at all?

That was the situation for the child in this story, so one time her parents not only grounded her from leaving the house, but also from reading. Unfortunately, their timing was terrible because she had schoolwork that involved a lot of reading at that time, so they really couldn’t stop her from doing that.

The teachers at school even heard that she was grounded and talked to the parents about finding other punishments. Read on to get all the details below.

Grounded from non-school related reading for a week? Okay… Like all kids, I’d get in trouble from time to time. So my mom would ground me from stuff. No TV. No video games. The usual.

Sometimes being stuck inside really isn’t much of a punishment. That seems to be the case with this person.

The only problem was I was an avid reader, so whenever that happened I’d shrug and go back to whatever book I was reading. I guess this annoyed my mom. To the point that one time she got exasperated and grounded me from reading.

It is weird that they would punish her by saying that she cannot read, but I get it.

I wasn’t allowed to do any reading that wasn’t school related for a whole week, which might’ve been an effective punishment. The only problem was she grounded me in the week running up to Battle of the Books in our English class.

Well, that is really bad timing.

This was a reading incentive program where people would get together in teams, everyone would choose two or three of fifteen books, read them, then try to win a trivia competition at the end of the week. Being a little nerdling and a power reader, I always read all fifteen books on the list in that week.

It is technically for school, so she is supposed to be reading.

So, I come home with a few library books the first night of my grounding, flip one open, and start reading. Mom gets upset. Asks me what I think I’m doing. I point out that it’s Battle of the Books week, and I’m reading these books for English class.

Mom is really going to need to come up with some different punishments since this isn’t going to work.

She seems even more annoyed, but it’s not like she can stop me from doing schoolwork. So I switch to Battle of the Books reading for the week I was “grounded from reading” which I would’ve done anyways. I was never grounded from reading again, incidentally. I heard through that grapevine that some of the teachers she worked with (she was a sub at the time) heard about it and gave her hell for grounding a kid from reading.

Whatever the reason, she didn’t get punished with this again, which is definitely a good thing.

Or maybe it was my malicious compliance. Either way, that was the only time it happened.

Sometimes it is difficult to come up with the right punishments for kids, especially if they like staying home and reading like this.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think of this situation and how the daughter handled it.

This commenter has also been grounded from reading as a child. She wishes she had thought of using school as an excuse.

It is a sad world today where it is a punishment for kids to have to go outside and play.

Dad hit him where it hurt the most.

I doubt the parents were too upset with this.

This commenter wouldn’t ground her kids from reading.

Parenting is a hard job since every child is unique and has different interests. Taking the time to find out what works and what doesn’t, while making sure they do well in school, is a lot of work. Fortunately, it seems like everything turned out fine for this young lady in the end.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.