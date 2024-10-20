Daughter Gets Pregnant Out Of Wedlock, And Mother Forces Her To Marry. So She Plans The Ultimate Revenge-Filled Wedding.

Sometimes, when a parent pressures too hard, the child will push back in unexpected ways.

So, what would you do if your mother forced you into a wedding to “save face?”

Would you make sure you planned the perfect wedding?

Or would you throw a few wrenches in the day just for your mom?

In the following story, a young bride finds herself in this very situation and plans a wedding no one will ever forget.

Here’s what happened.

So, you want me to get married? Not my story, but I was present, ages ago, at the wedding in question. This young woman becomes pregnant with the partner with whom she lived. The Catholic mother takes a dim view of this and is probably a little afraid of “what will people say?” Therefore, the mother urges her daughter to get married and ends up threatening to disinherit her if she doesn’t. So, she organizes her wedding.

In retaliation, the daughter planned a few surprises just for her mother.

The civil marriage took place relatively normally. But once at the Catholic church, she invited her zealous pastor uncle, with whom her mother no longer wanted to talk about faith, to give a mini-preach in addition to that of the priest and chose evangelical songs that obviously no one knew. At the exit of the church, I don’t know how she managed to put this together but she told me a few years later that she chose the priest specifically because of it, two police officers were waiting for the priest because he was under investigation for you know what. After the photos, she arrived at the meal with the bottom of her wedding dress completely soiled. I even wonder if she served contaminated seafood because people at the parents’ table ended up sick. She was not disinherited and is still happily married.

The look on her mother’s face must’ve been priceless.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

Not sure how this relates, but okay.

Clearly, this person didn’t read the end.

That’s an interesting way to look at it.

Yep, summed up perfectly.

Her mother must’ve been so mad.

It’s easy to see where her mother was coming from, but still, it’s never nice to pressure someone into something they aren’t ready for.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.