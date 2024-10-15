Mother-In-Law Spends Years Overstepping Boundaries, So Daughter-in-Law Finally Snaps And Tells Her To “Lay In The Bed You Made”

For years, this daughter-in-law put up with her mother-in-law’s controlling, invasive behavior.

After countless attempts to bite her tongue and keep the peace, she finally had enough during a recent family visit.

Instead of staying silent, she decided to push back and deliver a message that MIL wasn’t expecting.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my MIL she made her bed so lay in it? My husband and I are in our early 30s, married for a few years but together for 11. Throughout this time, we often argued due to my ILs behavior but specifically MIL. There are many examples I could make, but to sum it up she has been controlling not only to my husband but also me. Even going as far as pressuring my husband to make me do what she wanted regarding situations that didn’t concern her at all, disrespectful towards me, overall invasive and demanding. You name it. The only thing she has not done is directly insult me to my face.

Well, glad of her to spare you of THAT.

I kept telling my husband I was over their behavior and to put a stop to it, but he never really acted decisively so MIL never really stopped. Time after time I would put up a happy front and bite my tongue not to cause drama, but because everything just keeps piling up I’m always on the verge of blowing up whenever I’m around them. I told my husband I’d like to limit contact at least for a while but he insists we go visit. My husband is also aware of much I’m affected by this.

Sounds super stressful.

Anyway we meet up and MIL starts with her usual antics, I stay quiet until I’ve had enough and start talking back to her. I did not insult her but I wouldn’t let anything slide like I usually do and highlighted every inappropriate or invasive comment. She is surprised and asks me what came onto me, I never acted like this, and so on. In a fit of rage (I wasn’t yelling and I spoke calmly and slowly, but my emotional state was crystal clear, you couldn’t mistake it for a lighthearted remark), I told her she’s been disrespecting me for years and this is what she’s getting now, and she made her bed so she should just lay in it.

Now she’s HAD IT.

Things got tense and we left. I’m upset but finally feel liberated for standing up for myself, husband seems torn, MIL is obviously livid. Husband has now said that he agrees and understands my emotional state on the matter but also wants to keep the peace and to just apologize. I refused and said I would only be open to revisit the relationship if I see some change and effort to at least be cordial and mutually respectful. I absolutely will not apologize for anything I said because I mean it and would do it again. I reminded him that he had many chances to stand up to them and that I also said no one involved would enjoy it if I had to stand up for myself, and he never took me seriously. I also said I never insulted her or yelled at her, so apologizing for my reaction to her comments sounds incredibly backwards. AITA for what I said and for not budging on this?

With the MIL fuming and her husband torn, it’s clear that this family dynamic may never be the same unless some serious changes are made.

Nobody on Reddit thinks she’s is the AH here.

This person thinks Hubby needs to step up his game.

This person really feels for her.

And this person justifies just how in the right she is.



It’s about time someone flipped the mattress.

MIL made the bed, now she can deal with the lumps!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.