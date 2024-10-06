Nephew Gets Fed Up With Babysitting For Free, So He Gives The Kids Red Bull And Sugar Just Before Their Parents Return

Looking after someone else’s kids can be fun, but it quickly turns into a chore when you’re being taken advantage of.

So, what would you do if you were constantly being asked to babysit without so much as a thank-you or a slice of pizza?

In the following story, one teenager finds himself in this very situation and decides that a mix of energy drinks and sugar is the perfect solution.

Here’s what happened.

Look after my kids… again. Back when I was a teenager, my Aunt would ask me to babysit her kids. It didn’t happen often, so I really didn’t mind as long as she bought me Pizza, plus her two children were well-behaved. Anyway, she was a divorcee, and after a couple of years, she remarried. His two kids were all right as well, and I didn’t mind babysitting for them when they asked me to about three months after their wedding.

Here’s where the problem starts.

This is when it starts going downhill. First, there was no pizza. Second, they came home three hours later than they said they would and didn’t give me a lift home. (I’m 16 at this point and a very big guy, so no worries walking home, but it was about 2:00 a.m. in the morning.) Then they started to take advantage… almost every week, they wanted me to look after their kids for no pay and would get extremely upset about it if I refused, often having a go at my mother, who would cry. I hated that.

They ask again.

Fine. So they called me to look after their kids so they could go and do their regular, “We’ll be home by 10 (But we mean 1 am).” Me: “Okeydokey.”

This time, he comes prepared.

I rocked up. Sure enough, there was no food besides the kid’s dinner, so I raided their fridge. Then, at about midnight, I woke the kids up, took them into the lounge, and put on a video. They were a little confused but excited to be up at that time. I then gave each of them a can of Red Bull and a packet of lollies. About twenty minutes later, the parents showed up, and I left. They never asked me to babysit for them again. Apparently, they shouted at my mother, and Dad told me off, but he couldn’t stop laughing, so I wasn’t in too much trouble.

