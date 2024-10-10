Nursing Student Said People Should Wear Gloves When They Clean Litter Boxes
by Matthew Gilligan
Here’s yet another thing to be worried about…
A nursing student named Christine posted a video on TikTok and issued a warning to viewers about litter boxes.
The text overlay on Christine’s video reads, “How I clean the litter box now after learning about toxoplasmosis.”
In the video’s caption, she wrote, “nursing school got me scared now.”
FYI, toxoplasmosis is a parasitic infection that can affect humans and animals.
Take a look at her video.
@chris1ine1hecapricorn
nursing school got me scared now 😭 #fypシ #tiktok #xybca #toxoplasmosis #cats
And this is what viewers had to say.
This viewer shared their thoughts.
Another TikTokker weighed in.
And this person shared a story.
Just go ahead and get a full Haz-Mat suit.
