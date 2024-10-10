October 10, 2024 at 8:22 am

Nursing Student Said People Should Wear Gloves When They Clean Litter Boxes

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@the.darling.edit

Here’s yet another thing to be worried about…

A nursing student named Christine posted a video on TikTok and issued a warning to viewers about litter boxes.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on Christine’s video reads, “How I clean the litter box now after learning about toxoplasmosis.”

Source: TikTok

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “nursing school got me scared now.”

FYI, toxoplasmosis is a parasitic infection that can affect humans and animals.

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@chris1ine1hecapricorn

nursing school got me scared now 😭 #fypシ #tiktok #xybca #toxoplasmosis #cats

♬ ls lt a crime by Sade – PlaylistsbyMolly

And this is what viewers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person shared a story.

Source: TikTok

Just go ahead and get a full Haz-Mat suit.

