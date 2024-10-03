Obsessive Manager Finds His Rigid Routine Upended By A Fart Spray Prank That Leaves A Pungent Smell And Increased Paranoia

Workplace bureaucracy often breeds frustration, but it also sometimes breeds creative prank ideas.

When a meticulous manager’s obsession with paperwork became the target of a well-placed prank, it created a memorable and pungent disruption in the workplace.

Read on to find out how it all went down!

A folder for every document I had a manager who was quite pedantic about everything.

They explain.

Every document must be put into its own folder and placed on his desk for signature before having to send it out myself. There were 10 of us who had to do this so anonymity was easy.

The workers took advantage of this anonymity.

So one day I sprayed the paper with fart spray and closed it. Testing the air around me didn’t have any indication that anything nefarious was hidden in the folder.

It was go time.

So I placed it on his desk. Others did the same and my prank was set.

The manager obviously doesn’t react well.

Mid-afternoon I heard a, “What The **** Is That Smell!?” and he threw the folder out of his office into the hallway. That gagged workers closer to his office and made him quite popular.

It never changed how we did business, but it did make him paranoid that it would happen again.

It may not have changed much, but it was still funny.

Despite the manager’s best efforts to maintain order, his subordinates found a way to encourage him to loosen up.

You can’t escape the stench of rebellion.

