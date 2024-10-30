One Of Her Bridesmaid’s Wanted To Bring Her Boyfriend, Even Though She Didn’t Have A Plus-One. So When The Bride Told Her No, She Left Early And Never Spoke To Her Again.

Friendships can get tricky when obstacles push two people apart instead of together.

AITAH for telling my bridesmaid I didn’t have room at the reception for her boyfriend of two weeks? To give context to my story, I moved my wedding date up from May to December because my mom was losing a battle with cancer but died 1 1/2 months before the wedding.

My bridesmaid brought a new guy she was dating to the funeral. She told me she was going to wear a “hot green dress” to impress the guy. I told her I’d rather her not attend the funeral since I’d be too emotional to hang out like she wanted. Truthfully, I was appalled she wanted to the funeral as an opportunity to “impress” a guy & have a first date.

Two weeks later, she asks if she can bring her now BF of only two weeks to the wedding. I didn’t plan for her to have a plus one because she had a new boyfriend either every month or every 3 weeks. Each break up was always very messy. So, I didn’t want to give her a plus one because it would likely taint our wedding or she would forever be upset about our wedding should anything happen to this BF.

But beyond all of this, this guy was by far the most obnoxious guy of all her previous boyfriends & my fiancé and I weren’t thrilled at the idea of him being there. I told her due to the circumstances of the marriage, we couldn’t accommodate another guest & we had an extremely tight budget due to fast tracking the wedding. After that, she completely ghosted me, ditched the bachelorette party & I couldn’t get in touch with her at all.

Due to high emotions of everything I was dealing I then texted her saying how upset I was for her treating me this way & asked her to understand the circumstances of money regarding her BF. She still told me the fact that she didn’t get the plus one was what hurt her. I apologized for hurting her but internally didn’t get why she was so upset. I tried reaching out twice afterwards to see if we can patch things up. Despite her being a quick texter, she left the messages on read. Finally, I demand with it being 3 days before the wedding that we talk this out before the wedding. At that point I didn’t know where she stood.

She finally responded and then had a phone call. The call seemed positive, we both apologized and things seemed back on track. I was debating of telling her that her BF could come, but my fiancé & friends said to stand my ground. She comes to the wedding late, acts very cold, and is the first to leave. She texted saying sorry for leaving but was busy with other things.

I didn’t know how to feel about any of it but didn’t want to think about it then. After the Honeymoon, I send out thank you cards including one to her, which was more muted, but still positive & grateful. We never had any other communication since.

I debated of texting months after the wedding, but thought the whole situation was so rocky & that she showed me her true colors during my lowest low of my life, while making what should have been my highest high still unpleasant. Should I have reached out again or done something different?

