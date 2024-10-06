October 6, 2024 at 10:47 am

‘Open you packages outside.’ – Amazon Shopper Issues Warning After A Roach Gets Into Her House When She Opens A Package

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@niamhzocco

It’s exciting when your Amazon package arrives. You open it up and can’t wait to use it.

TikToker @niamhzocco’s package came with an unexpected surprise.

Unfortunately it wasn’t the good kind.

“Putting back my entire kitchen on a Saturday morning,” the overlay text in her video reads.

Her video has gone viral, no doubt in part because it is a public service announcement that anyone receiving packages from Amazon needs to hear.

“We had the wrong Amazon package in our house and had to get every corner and crack fumigated,” reads the rest of her text.

The culprit? Roaches.

There is no dialogue in the video.

Instead, she lets the images speak for themselves as she goes from room to room showing us a lot of what she had needed to move for the fumigation.

And here we thought bed bugs were the only sneaky critters we had to worry about in the home.

At least she took the fall instead of its intended recipient.

That’s a good neighbor!

Her caption says to “Open your packages outside” to avoid having to go through this experience.

Watch the full clip.

@niamhzocco

Open your packages outside …

♬ Brother Eww Mark Kross Edit – Jayden Collison

Here is what people are saying.

Wouldn’t surprise me!

You may be right, but I doubt I will.

He has seen some things…

Bedbugs sound even worse than roaches!

That’s terrible! Those poor tenants.

There goes my appetite.

