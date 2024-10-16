Parents Demand Rent From Daughter Who Legally Owns Half Their Home, And When She Refuses, They’re At An Impasse

When you’re an adult still living at home, living arrangements can get tricky.

AITA for refusing to pay rent to my parents? I (19f) am at an impasse with my parents (46m, 44f) regarding rent for the house where we all live. It all started when I was in early high school, and my grandmother unfortunately passed away. In her will, she left half of her house to my mother and half to me. She had no other relatives. My whole family moved to my grandmother’s house, and we’ve been living there ever since.

When I finished high school, I enrolled in a local college. Honestly, it didn’t make much sense to move on campus, as living at home allowed me to save money, so I continued to live at home. Grandma’s money also helped cover my tuition, and I have a YouTube channel that generates some income, so I can cover my living expenses and have some left. However, my parents are not happy that I continue to live at home and yet refuse to obey their “home” rules, like curfew, how much time I spend playing video games (even though video games actually generate my income), or that I don’t come upstairs to join them for meals, and instead cook my own in the kitchenette downstairs.

So they tried to pull the “Our home, our rules, either you pay rent or get out” spiel, and I pointed out that it’s as much MY house as it’s my mother’s, and whatever rent they charge me, I can charge my father as he isn’t on the house deed. I don’t mind contributing towards groceries, utilities, and house taxes, but they can’t charge me rent for living in a house that I legally own. Nor can they kick me out, I am not a kid anymore and I am not a tenant. They are mad that I dared to throw “My house, my rules” into their faces. AITA?

