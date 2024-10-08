Partner Insists Her Name Should Be On The Deed, Despite Not Paying The Down Payment. Now This Person Wonders If The Decision Is Fair.

When it comes to big financial decisions like buying a house, things can get complicated, especially when you and your partner have different views on what’s fair.

What would you do if you were ready to buy a home, but your partner insisted their name should be on the deed even though you’re covering all the costs? Would you cave in to keep them happy? Or would you stick to what you think is right?

In the following story, one person faces this exact dilemma and wonders if they’re being unfair. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for only putting my name on the deed when I buy a house? I have been with my partner for over 3 years, and we’ve said that in the next 5 years, it would be nice if we had enough for a deposit on a house. Last month, I won a pretty substantial amount of money, which will allow me to pay a large down payment on the house and get a mortgage. I was talking about this with my partner and mentioned to her that since I would be the one paying the down payment and deposit, I would only be putting my name as a homeowner.

She just wants everything to be fair, but they have different ideas of what makes it that way.

I said I didn’t expect her to pay towards the mortgage; I’d only expect her to contribute towards utilities. She said I was being unfair since we were planning to buy a house together. I said that if she wants to wait until we both have the money, that’s fine. She said that since I have the money now, it makes sense for us to get a house now since it would mean we’re not paying rent anymore.

Her partner just isn’t getting the point.

I just repeated that if that happens, then I will be the sole homeowner. She again said I was being unfair since it should be both of us, but I just pointed out that I’m the one paying the deposit and down payment, so I’m going to be the one who owns the house. She just repeated that I was being unfair towards her and that we should both be on the deeds as homeowners. AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it sounds like they need to have a serious discussion.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer on this issue.

